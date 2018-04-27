487 JOBS: Company in the middle of major jobs boom

AN IPSWICH company has employed close to 500 people from the local community in the past three months and they're not done yet.

A major expansion at the JBS meat processing plant at Dinmore meant managers had to find hundreds of people to fill extra rolls immediately if the plant was able to process at maximum capacity.

That was in February and since then 487 people have got a new job at the plant - but they still need more.

Staff have sorted through 2276 resumes, held 350 information sessions, conducted 744 interviews and given 487 of those a full-time job.

A regularly rotating work force means a pool of about 30 people need to be on standby at any time and at least 10 of those are moved into a position every week.

The Dinmore plant is ramping up to nine shifts a week after cattle stocks improved last year off the back of an 18 month downturn.

JBS Northern operations Murray Wilson at the time said 93 roles were in high-paying positions and allowed labouring staff the opportunity for promotion.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union president Keith Haslam said unions had been involved in lengthy discussions with JBS to secure jobs for their members after 10 shifts per week were reduced to nine and then eight in 2016.

Under the new roster, another shift was added earlier this year.

Operations manager northern Jason Raebel said the work load increase had proven viable an secured work for employees.

"Cattle permitting, the ninth shift is here to stay," Mr Raebel said.

The company is constantly looking for workers.

Fore more information see jbssa.com.au.