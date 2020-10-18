Menu
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
4m white shark scares dive boat crew

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 12:40 PM
A GROUP of divers had an experience they will never forget when a 4m great white shark came a little too close for comfort.

According to a report made to shark spotting app Dorsal, the encounter happened near Cook Island, off Fingal Head.

"I was the last person on a dive boat getting in the water when a large shark fin swam 50-60m behind the boat," the report states.

"Recalled people in the water, but never saw the shark again."

The report stated the white shark was 4m long.

It comes after a tagged white shark was pinged eight times this morning by the receiver at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

There are no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Evans Head today.

For latest shark sighting information, follow the Shark Smart Twitter page.

