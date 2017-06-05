22°
5 agenda items for Yamba chamber meeting

Tim Howard
| 5th Jun 2017 10:35 AM
Yamba Beautification Projects in the Yamba CBD Chamber of Commerce managed garden plot. Photos Supplied by Sue Hughes m: 0408 894 250
THE Yamba Chamber of Commerce agenda for tonight's meeting is packed with ideas to make the town a more vibrant place to do business.

Here are just five items from the agenda:

  • Request for Clarence Valley councillors to attend meetings.
  • Increase numbers for our meetings and need to get more Valley-wide information.
  • Free camping site in Yamba.
  • Festival concept discussion.
  • Defibrillators to be made available in the Yamba CBD.

The chamber is also looking at how how it can improve the service it offers its members.

The chamber meets today from 5.30pm in the Yamba Bowling and Leisure Club.

Grafton Daily Examiner
