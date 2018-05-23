5 Clarence houses for under $300,000

GRAFTON - 64 Briemba St

Breimba Street is a highly sought after location being close to our mighty Clarence River and offering a quiet, child friendly neighbourhood.

This 70s built home is modern and neat inside with an articulate design throughout.

The master bedroom is spacious with built-in wardrobes and it's own air conditioner. The second bedroom mimics the master with its built-in wardrobes and plenty of space. The formal lounge room is practical and well designed with fluent access to the dining area making the property feel homely and spacious. A neat and tidy kitchen is the heart of the home with modern appliance and an abundance of storage.

Downstairs you have a huge rumpus room, bar and heaps of space for storage.

YAMBA - Lot 29/36 Golding Street

YAMBA - Lot 29/36 Golding Street

Situated approximately 1km from Yamba CBD and backing onto parkland and Yamba Bay inlet, this well presented home offers buyers a great opportunity for peace and privacy. The property is on land owned by Yamba Waters Caravan Park and a yearly rental is payable.

Both double bedrooms have B/I's, and fans. The open plan living area has inset lighting and air-conditioning. The modern kitchen has laminated benchtops, gas topped stove, electric oven, and loads of cupboard space.

COPMANHURST - 2363 Clarence Way

COPMANHURST - 2363 Clarence Way

The old 'Davey's Store' in Copmanhurst is up for sale.

Originally constructed just after Federation, this property is rich both in history and in potential.

The residence and shop was built by Charles Marchant, a retired teacher, in 1909. In 1920 the store was sold to Arthur and Violet Davey who extended the store-front to its current size, an impressive open-plan room with timber floorboards and large glass front windows. Back in the day, the store sold everything from groceries to horse shoes and hardware supplies.

The single-storey, three bedroom weatherboard cottage is directly connected to the former shopfront, utilising the old storefront as an enormous living area and entertaining space.

Our vendor has been renovating and rejuvenating the home, which now features a renovated timber kitchen and there is a near-new air conditioner in the lounge room.

MACLEAN - 35 Harwood St

MACLEAN - 35 Harwood St

Whether you are looking for a first home, investment property or to downsize, then this little beauty could be for you.

Neatly presented with polished timber floors and fresh white walls with picture rails throughout most of the home. Offering a modern kitchen with stainless steel oven and gas cooktop with a dining area off to one side.

Off the lounge room there are 3 bedrooms all with ceiling fans plus a tidy bathroom with shower over bath, pedestal vanity and toilet.

TYNDALE - 3526 Pacific Highway

TYNDALE - 3526 Pacific Highway

If you have an eye for the future you will realise that this property at 3526 Pacific Highway will become a quiet country location by the river once the Pacific Highway is moved by 2020.

Located within 10 minutes drive of the appealing service town of Maclean and less than 30 minutes drive to the regional centre Grafton, this sound, hardwood timber home is set on an alluvial, rare sized 2,026m2 allotment. The property will offer the home owner a high degree of privacy with plenty of room to expand, and certainly have a very productive garden and a chicken coop. There is room for shedding for the storage of boats and caravans.

The home has been built in the traditional way with the inclusion of the very appealing extra wide covered verandahs facing the Northern and Western aspects.