5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

IF you're looking for a place that is centrally located in Grafton and won't break the bank, here are five properties in the Grafton area around the $300/week mark.

195 Alice St, Grafton - $310/week

ALL RENOVATED READY TO CALL HOME

This neat 2 bedroom and 1 sleep out home has been freshly renovated throughout. Boasting a new modern kitchen and bathroom. The loungeroom has reverse cycle airconditioning. Don't delay, this little gem will not last long.

Agent: Elders Real Estate.

94 Kent Street, Grafton - $300/week

NEAT HIGH SET HOME IN DOVEDALE

* 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car

* Reverse cycle air-conditioner

* Lock up garage

* Large yard

* Pets considered

Agent: Ray White

25 Fanning Ave, Grafton - $320/week

LARGE FAMILY HOME

* 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car

* Third bedroom with sleepout, could be used as a 4th bedroom.

* Bathtub in bathroom

* Pool table included

* Lots of under house storage area

* Large fully fenced yard

Agent: Ray White

204 Pound Street, Grafton - $320/week

CENTRALLY LOCATED LOVELY HOME

This neat home is located within short walking distance to shops, schools and transport. It features spacious kitchen. Three bedrooms plus study. Large fenced rear yard. Single garage plus two carports. Spacious bathroom with corner tub. No pets. (please note air conditioner pictured in bedroom does NOT function).

Agent: Elders

6 See Street, Grafton - $330/week

NEAT 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

This neat home has a lovely outlook and is in a great location close to parks, schools and walking distance to shops.

Air conditioning in the lounge room adds to your comfort, good kitchen and dining area.

Fenced backyard with a double colourbond shed and entertainment area.

Agent: Elders

