5 houses under $350k in the Clarence Valley

189 Pound Street, Grafton - $349,000

ONLY metres from the Clarence River, this Pound St property is generously proportioned, character filled home on a low-maintenance block.

The house boasts a family-sized timber kitchen with an adjoining dining nook and large family room. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, including an electric oven and dishwasher.

Tri-fold doors uncover the rear deck overlooking an in-ground pool.

With four bedrooms, one bathroom, two garage spaces, a deck and swimming pool, this could be the perfect family home.

12 Bangalay Road, South Grafton - $317,500 Realestate.com.au

THIS could be the perfect investment for your portfolio, or maybe for your own family.

The three bedroom, one bathroom home has a large open-lounge living room.

Only a kilometre away from he nearest schools, this home could be perfect for a family.

Or, as it's currently rented out, it could be the perfect investment home.

154 Bent St, South Grafton - $283,000 Realestate.com.au

THIS Bent St property is a value-for-money investment.

The eastern facing home is complete with a front veranda and timber deck, meaning you can enjoy the morning sun or a shaded afternoon.

The kitchen and bathroom are modern and functional, offering an open plan design to the dining area, which comes with a fireplace.

The house comes with three reverse cycle air conditioners for nice temperatures all year round.

2 Harwood St, Maclean - $342,000 Realestate.com.au

WITH a clean, modern look, this house on Maclean Hill provides comfort, quality and confidence for the future.

While the outside may look dated, the inside has been completely renovated with fresh, modern touches.

The original carpet has been removed with hardwood floors exposed throughout the whole house.

221 Yamba Rd, Yamba - $340,000 Realestate.com.au

THIS proprety gives you the oppotunity to live onsite while you build. The privately fenced block with town water and power is a fully self-contained shed converted for living.

With Yamba Shopping Fair only a short walk away, this could be the perfect spot to build your dream home.