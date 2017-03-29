5 ideas for pimping your garden

IF YOUR garden is looking more like a drab piece of dirt you'd rather pretend didn't exist, then it's time to do something about it.

Hoselink's gardening gurus shared some quirky planter pot ideas to spruce up your backyard.

An old chest of drawers: Give it a lick of paint, drill a few drainage holes in the base of the drawers and get planting.

An old bicycle: If you have a rusty old bike lying around, attach some vintage baskets to the front handle bars and behind the seat. Opt for plants that will crawl, droop and add pops of colour.

Bird cage: Many funky cafes have one of these in their decor to add some rustic charm, so why not do the same for your garden and make it a feature?

Gumboots: Secure some colourful gumboots to the fence and plant some colourful flowers inside for a unique wall feature.

An old hardcover book: Make use of some of your old books by cutting a hole out of the middle and using it as a pot for some indoor succulents.

