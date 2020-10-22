5 Jacaranda Festival hot spots you can call home

Streets lined with jacaranda trees are an intrinsic part of Grafton and the Clarence Valley's identity. Now you can own a piece of it.

Every year, Grafton is transformed into an impressionist painting when hundreds of Jacaranda trees bloom in all their purple glory. For many of us, there’s nothing quite like walking underneath these purple blooms. But what if you could see them every year without interruption?

We’ve tracked down several homes for sale right in the heart of the town’s whimsical Jacaranda hot spots.

A map of all the Jacaranda hot spots, courtesy of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival and Clarence Valley Council.

1/188 Pound Street, Grafton

$POA

Just a short stroll to Grafton CBD, shopping facilities and parkland, this property is an ideal location for downsizers and investors alike; this unit is both exceedingly low-maintenance and exceptionally comfortable, both traits that make this property worthy of your consideration.

1/188 Pound Street, Grafton is conveniently located in a sought after location for Jacaranda lovers.

5/171 Pound Street, Grafton

$240,000

Freshly painted with a new floor covering this bright and airy home provides a perfect low maintenance easy living home, 2 well sized bedrooms, and open plan lounge. This ground floor brick unit is situated approximately 250m from Grafton Food Emporium (Coles) and 500m from the main street.

The Jacaranda trees greet you at 5/171 Pound Street, Grafton

180 Turf Street, Grafton

$399,000

This property features polished timber floors throughout upstairs, and an airconditioned open lounge room which flows directly to the heart of the home. A beautifully renovated Hamptons style kitchen with great storage options, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and an island bench

Get among the purple trees with this 180 Turf Street, Grafton property.

8/169 Pound Street, Grafton

$255,000

This upstairs unit features a north-facing veranda with carport and lockup storage as well as built-in robes and renovated bathroom.

8/169 Pound Street, Grafton is in the heart of Jacaranda festivities.

152 Turf Street, Grafton

$255,000

Located right among Jacaranda-lined Turf Street, this family home features a large living room leading into the formal dining room, a kitchen with plenty of storage space, three nicely sized bedrooms, a large main bathroom, and extensive under-house storage.

