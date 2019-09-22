Menu
STAR: Keira Williams, NCAS Basketball Athlete, in action at the 2019 Academy Games at Newcastle.
Sport

5 NCAS programs open for entry ahead of 2020 Academy Games

Mitchell Keenan
by
22nd Sep 2019 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACADEMY SPORT: Just when you thought winter sports were over, it is time to start planning for 2020.

The North Coast Academy of Sport opened applications last week for five sports programs to run next year, all of which will contest the prestige Academy Games.

Basketball applications are now closed but athletes interested in trialling for golf, hockey, netball, women's AFL and netball umpiring can apply now with the programs taking submissions until October 18.

The netball umpiring program is the latest addition to the Academy.

Executive officer John Kincade said NCAS is part of the Regional Academies of Sport, a network of sport academies assisting talented junior athletes from regional areas of NSW.

NCAS has produced some of the finest athletes in the region and services the coastal region of NSW from Laurieton to Tweed Heads.

"The academy has had a particularly successful year this year with over 220 athletes taking part in the 10 sports offered by the academy and several of our athletes being selected in national and state teams,” Mr Kincade said.

One of many Clarence Valley graduates is Australian women's eights rowing star Leah Saunders.

Interested athletes should go to the NCAS website ncas.org.au and follow the links to select sports for more information.

academy games 2020 clarence sport north coast academy of sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

