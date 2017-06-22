5 products that are being recalled now

The Polaris Ace 150 quad bike is one of the models affected by a product recall.

EVERY day, the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission issues products recalls on a variety of products because they do not meet the minimum standards required under Australian Consumer Law. You may not know it, but here are five products that the ACCC has issued a recall on in the past two weeks.

1. Elka Australia flashing spiders

Sold nationally in various tourist attractions, zoos, museums, some toy stores, post offices and newsagencies, if the backing of the spider is pulled away, the button battery can be released and pose a choking hazard to small children.

2. Target Bellini pressure cooker

When cooking under pressure the lid can become loose, which could cause scalding or burning from food being released from the cooker.

3. Expressi travel mug

Sold exclusively in Aldi stores, the lid on these stainless steel mugs may not lock securely and could come off under pressure, which could scald its user.

4. Polaris youth quad bikes

Certain parts in the affected quad bikes, and some parts sold as spares, may contain asbestos. While the ACCC website warns that available information indicates the quad bikes do not pose a measurable health risk through normal use, "consumers should not perform any maintenance, repairs or modifications on these quad bikes that may contact or disturb the bike parts that may contain asbestos - brake parts, gaskets and heat shield washers, depending on the vehicle".

5. Arrow Pharma Valpam 5 (diazepam) 5mg tablets in 50 tablet blister packs

Blister pack sheets containing other medicines may have been substituted into some packs of Valpam 5mg tablets. If a patient has an affected pack, there is a risk they will not have an adequate supply of their medicine and could take the incorrect medicine.

If you own any of the products mentioned, the ACCC advises you to stop using them immediately and contact whoever you bought it from.

Visit the ACCC's website for a full list of recalls.