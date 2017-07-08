5: Sally Taylor's bush fairytale

JULY CARNIVAL: 20 to 1 Best Moments of All Time

IT WAS a case of beginner's luck when Rednav held off All Clear to win the 2016 Grafton Cup.

Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor, 23, had held her trainer's licence for only five months when her five-year- old gelding took out the $160,000 Listed feature.

"It's absolutely amazing. The best feeling I've ever experienced," Taylor said.

"I can't believe I'm standing here right now."

After a disastrous run at Coffs Harbour on June 29, few predicted Rednav's triumph, winning the Grafton Prelude at $21 odds followed by the cup at $38.80.

The fairytale story was equally poetic for veteran jockey Peter Graham, who at 48 scored the biggest win of his career spanning 15,378 races, and helped secure his Jockey of the Carnival trophy.

"Us country battlers, we deserve it," the Port Macquarie jockey said.

"It's terrific. It's a buzz. I've got to pinch myself.

"I gave myself a rough hope, but realistically thought he was just another bush horse up against these good horses from the city."