The nation’s biggest-selling artists revealed

5 Seconds of Summer on the red carpet at the 2018 Aria Awards held at The Star. Picture: Jonathan Ng

5 Seconds of Summer on the red carpet at the 2018 Aria Awards held at The Star. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Australian chart slayers 5 Seconds of Summer have become the first homegrown artist in 14 years to achieve the biggest selling single of the year with their No. 1 smash Youngblood.

The explosion of streaming makes it tough for local artists to match the chart power of international stars such as Drake, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran.

Five Seconds of Summer had the biggest-selling song in Australia in 2018. Picture: Jonathan Ng

But the four lads from Sydney's western suburbs managed to beat the world's best to claim No. 1 on the ARIA end of year charts.

"We've always said to be recognised in our home country is more special than anything. To have the number one song of 2018 is a very proud moment for this band," the band said.

There was a strong Australian connection to the biggest-selling album in 2018.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack, helmed by the revered actor and musical performer Hugh Jackman, spent all year in the top 50, with 49 weeks in the top 10.

It has sold more than 300,000 copies and is the first soundtrack to claim No. 1 on the ARIA end of year chart since Moulin Rouge! in 2001.

Hughj Jackson and his Greatest Showman co-stars sang their way to the top of the ARAI charts. Picture: Supplied.



Film soundtracks were big business for the music industry in 2018, with A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody also making the top 10 albums.

Greatest hits collections were also popular among the streamers and old school CD and download fans, with Queen propelled back into the top 10 off the back of the phenomenal success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

ABBA also ended the year with two of their best-of compilations in ARIA's end-of-year list off the back of the Mamma Mia sequel.

Eminem and P!nk also got assists back into the highest selling albums with their hits collections thanks to their successful new releases with Kamikaze and Beautiful Trauma, which made the top 10 for the year.

Amy Shark’s Love Monster was loved by hundreds of thousands of Australian fans in 2018. Picture: Christian Gilles

Unfortunately no Australian artist albums cracked the top 10. Only 19 locally produced records made the grade including old greatest hits offerings from INXS, Cold Chisel and Crowded House.

Amy Shark's Love Monster was the highest selling homegrown record coming in at No. 14, with Vance Joy's Nation of Two at No. 18 and Keith Urban's Graffiti U at No. 19.

"I put my heart and soul into this album, I'm so grateful to everyone who got Love Monster last year and made it the highest selling Australian artist album. This means so much to me," Shark posted.

P!nk’s tour kept her Beautiful Trauma flying as high as her stage acrobatics. Picture: AAP Image /Brendon Thorne.





But it remains a struggle for local artists to make an impression on the Top 100 singles. Only 11 songs made the grade in 2018 - up from nine in 2017.

Besides 5SOS at No. 1, Dean Lewis made it to No. 4 with his breakthrough smash Be Alright.

And then it was a long way down to the next local entry, with Amy Shark's I Said Hi at No. 31.

ARIA will continue to lobby streaming platforms to give local artists greater prominence on the influential playlists which are dominated by American and British singers and songwriters.

Commercial radio stations are also being challenged to give new songs a decent hearing on their playlists.

Australians LOVE listening to Post Malone a lot! Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

It was another cracker of a year for Ed Sheeran who had two records in the top 10 and four singles in the top 100 including the adorable Perfect at No.4.

Post Malone was everywhere thanks to his Beerbongs & Bentleys smash hit record and a phenomenal seven songs in the ARIA Top 100 singles including I Fell Apart and Psycho in the top 10.

Rising pop prince Khalid also ended the year with four big selling singles, with Drake, Ariana Grande and Marshmello with three hits each.

ARIA Top 20 singles

1 YOUNGBLOOD 5 Seconds Of Summer

2 GOD'S PLAN Drake

3 PERFECT Ed Sheeran

4 BE ALRIGHT Dean Lewis

5 MEANT TO BE Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

6 I FALL APART Post Malone

7 PSYCHO Post Malone Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8 GIRLS LIKE YOU Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B

9 SHOTGUN George Ezra

10 EASTSIDE Benny Blanco Feat. Halsey & Khalid

11 BETTER NOW Post Malone

12 ROCKSTAR Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

13 LOVE LIES Khalid & Normani

14 THESE DAYS Rudimental Feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen

15 THE MIDDLE Zedd & Grey Feat. Maren Morris

16 IN MY FEELINGS Drake

17 ALL THE STARS Kendrick Lamar & SZA

18 IDGAF Dua Lipa

19 RIVER Eminem Feat. Ed Sheeran

20 ONE KISS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Dean Lewis joined 5SOS in the top 10 songs of the year. Picture: Jonathan Ng

ARIA Top 20 albums

1 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack

2 ÷ Ed Sheeran

3 A STAR IS BORN Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

4 BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS Post Malone

5 BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (THE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK) Queen

6 KAMIKAZE Eminem

7 SCORPION Drake

8 GREATEST HITS Queen

9 BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA P! nk

10 X Ed Sheeran

11 REPUTATION Taylor Swift

12 ? XXXTentacion

13 STONEY Post Malone

14 LOVE MONSTER Amy Shark

15 THE PLATINUM COLLECTION Queen

16 SWEETENER Ariana Grande

17 SHAWN MENDES Shawn Mendes

18 NATION OF TWO Vance Joy

19 GRAFFITI U Keith Urban

20 BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM Soundtrack