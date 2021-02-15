5 things at Clarence Valley Council’s first meeting of 2021

Clarence Valley Council will meet for the first time in 2021 for its committee meetings to be held from 2pm this Tuesday.

We’ve scoured the papers to see what stands out in the two meetings scheduled.

1. What do you think?

Council will reveal the results of a satisfaction survey with council’s services and facilities, and while our libraries, lifeguards and sewerage services got the nod of approval, the poll shows there are areas which require improve on.



2. Doubling Down on Quarry

Council will consider an application to modify the conditions on a quarry based in Hernani.

The quarry was given permission in 2014 by the Joint Regional Planning Panel to take 73,600 cubic metres out of the quarry every year. It now wishes to increase that to 148,000 cubic metres. There are concerns raised by nearby Bellingen Shire Council and the Dorrigo Plateau Aboriginal Land Council, but the officers recommendation is to allow the expansion of works.

3. An alternative point of view

An application for an extension to a house in Yamba which has received an objection from a neighbour will go to the meeting for consideration.

The objection raises concerns about blocking views from the uphill neighbouring property of the Yamba township. However, council officers have recommended the development be allowed to go ahead.

4. Take me to the river

Council will consider the adoption and amendments to two riverfront precincts in its meetings.

The Grafton Waterfront Precinct Plan has been put forward for adoption, with changes to title for buildings on Memorial Park one of the issues identified.

Also up for consideration is the return of feedback and changes to the plan for the Harwood Marine Precinct. It shows the response to community feedback, and also addresses the possible future for the historic Beardmore Tug located within the area.

5. Access all areas

The upgrade of Ken Leeson Oval will allow access for all if a proposal to extend funding for the project by an extra $41,544. The change to the design will bring the provision of disabled access and fittings to the change rooms. Funding is designated to be taken from the Sportsfield income reserve for the upgrade.