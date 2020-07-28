5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

WITH the Visitors Information Centre, councillor pay and the Scottish statue up for a decision, it really does look like a best of at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Mayor leads push to max out councillor pay.

Mayor Jim Simmons surprised council aficionados everywhere last week by opting to go against the staff recommendation and push ahead with his own plan to raise councillor pay by the maximum allowed.

With that proposal sailing through the Corporate, Governance and Works Committee meeting, the smart money is on it passing, meaning councillors will be in for their first pay rise in more than six years.

However, don't rule out a late change of heart due to the torrent of community input, suggesting that now might not be the right time to raise the rate.

Council to test the waters on Harwood Marine Precinct

Following on from the epic debate over the rezoning of Palmers Island to working waterfront, there is a recommendation from general manager Ashley Lindsay to allocate $25,000 to a 'Market Sounding' exercise.

Never heard of a 'Market Sounding' exercise before? It is the "first step to support a potential full business case" for the development of land at the Harwood Marine Precinct, which was rezoned to Industrial (IN4) and Working Waterfront (W3) in 2015.

The State Government will also kick in $25,000 with the idea that this will help gauge the level of demand for the site with a view to realising its potential as a larger marine precinct.

Street sweeping becomes hot topic of conversation

While not as headline-grabbing as "Councillors give themselves a pay rise", the humble street sweeper is very much in the spotlight this week.

And if the mood of last week's committee meeting was anything to go by, there is unfinished business regarding the tender of council's street sweeping contract.

Several questions went unanswered in a discussion which at one stage had a councillor pointing out there were apparent contradictions between what staff were saying in the meeting and what was written in a staff report.

The eventual outcome was to recommend it go to tender, but the margin was slim, suggesting there could be more revealed this afternoon.

McLachlan Park art back on the agenda

Another deeply contentious issue will come before council (again) for what could be its final round.

The proposed Scottish statue for McLachlan Park, Maclean.

The aptly named Maclean Cultural Art Scottish Statue Promotion Committee has been trying to install a statue of a Scotsman in McLachlan park for a number of years.

However, the site of the proposed statue has been strongly opposed by the Yaegl Traditional Owners due to its proximity to what was once a 'demarcation line'.

While enforced, Aboriginal people were not allowed to cross the demarcation line after 6pm.

Following discussions with both parties, council staff have recommended not to accept the statue as a gift and installing it in the park. Cue debate.

The former Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton.

Council seeks to process own rezoning application

In response to a number of low offers on the former Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton, Council would like to rezone the land.

And despite the recommendation of the committee - to get legal advice and then rezone it as B5 Business Development - it is another issue which most likely will generate a little more discussion.

