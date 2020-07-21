Menu
The Grafton Tourist Information Centre in South Grafton in all its glory.
Council News

5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

Plan to deck out Coldstream St, Yamba.

Yamba Backpackers, which is currently transitioning into a craft brewery called Yamba Central, has asked council to allow them to build a “temporary” deck out the front of their premises to allow for more outdoor dining.

The catch? The deck will actually take up two carparking spots on Coldstream St.

The applicants said they did not think the removal of the spaces would have any “major effect” on the town and have helpfully suggested council remove “one or both” of the Coldstream St bus stops “if it is a major concern”.

Staff are recommending councillors approve the loss of the two carparking spaces to enable the deck which is deemed temporary in the sense that it can be removed if it is required.

Should schools get a discount?

Clarence Valley Anglican School (CVAS) has applied to council for a waiver of the DA fees for its Performance Centre at the school. Fees include $24,000.00 in Section 7.12 contributions which are required in a condition of development consent.

The application throws up a classic ethical dilemma of sorts: should a private school constructing a multimillion-dollar development be treated differently to any other development?

Council staff have opted for a compromise, recommending council waive DA and constructions certificate fees to the tune of $10,595, while still requiring them to pay the $24,000 in section 7.12 contributions.

The contributions go towards provision, extension, or augmentation of local infrastructure and the recoupment of the previous costs incurred in providing existing local infrastructure.

New principal of Clarence Valley Anglican School Karin Lisle.
Grafton waterfront plan edges ever closer

Well folks, it’s finally here … kind of.

The draft Grafton Waterfront Precinct Plan of Management is to be tabled and while it may not edge Lee Child in the thriller stakes, what the document represents is exciting.

The wheels are well and truly in motion to finally have Grafton take advantage of its magnificent river.

The document will go on public exhibition after Department of Planning Industry and Environment have a good look at it.

$6.5M project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons discuss their love of the Grafton Riverside Precinct recently.
Choose your own rate of pay

In a move that will go down like a lead balloon in cyberspace, councillors will be discussing whether or not they should give themselves a pay rise.

The opportunity has come about because Clarence Valley Council has been re-categorised as a “Regional Centre”, meaning councillors are now entitled to a payment between $13,820 to $24,320. The mayor is entitled to additional payment of between $28,750 to $60,080.

Given councillors do not currently take the maximum amount allowed under the old category, staff have suggested they take the same percentage of the new rate.

This would result in an increase to councillors rate of pay by $3483 per year and an additional $12,599 to the Mayor. The cost to council would be $47,824.

Visitor information centre back again

A clear fan favourite, the former visitor information centre is back at council again, and it looks like nobody wants to buy the South Grafton building – at least for the price council would like to sell it for.

While council has received several offers on the site, none have cut the mustard and staff have noted many of the offers were for uses not allowed under the current SP3 Tourist zoning.

Staff have recommended seeking legal advice as to how to go about preparing and assessing a zoning application, considering they are also the landowners.

