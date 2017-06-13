5 things coming up at council this week

Clarence Valley Council is likely to accept a State Government grant to help it manage the Maclean High School colony.

IT'S the calm before the storm at today's Clarence Valley Council committee meetings.

At its June 27 full meeting, the council must consider the draft planning documents and the proposed special rates variation, which have been the subject of intense public consultation in recent weeks.

But but before then there are a number of contentious issues confronting the two council committees in Maclean this afternoon.

Golf club development saga

1. Grafton District Golf Club's 13-year battle to re-develop two former holes on the course into a residential sub-division could be a step closer.

The recommendation is for the council to continue to support allowing the club to include smaller lot sizes than previously allowed in developments around the golf course.

The council's proposal was exhibited last month and attracted objections from neighbours.

The approval body for the rezoning to allow smaller lots is the State Government's Planning Gateway.

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course. Tim Howard

Holiday rental regulation delay

2. Earlier this year a Yamba resident's body threatened to take the council to court if it proceeded with plans to recognise short term holiday rentals in its planning rules.

The council delayed making a decision then and are recommending another delay while waiting for the results of the NSW Government's investigations into this issue.

Yamba helipad recommended

3. The Environment, Planning and Community committee is likely to approve a development proposal for a helipad in Golding St, Yamba.

The land in question has historical use as a helipad, but this lapsed after 2010 when zoning changed to residential.

A helipad for Golding St in Yamba has been recommended. Contributed

Another flying fox grant

4. The council will almost certainly put its hand up for $42,109 of state government money to help deail with the Maclean High School flying fox problelm.

The money is a dollar-for-dollar grant to assist with further habitat modification and weed control around the school.

The grant would allow the council to proceed with works closer to the gully and school entrance now work to create a buffer between the colony and Nungera houses has finished.

The total cost of this project was estimated at $117,343.

Angourie's hackles up

5. A proposal to lease a small section of an unused council road reserve in Angourie for a garden and open space has raised the hackles of some in the small coastal community.

Idyllic Angourie. There are some strong feelings in the village over a plan to fence off an area of public space. jess robertson

Council staff have recommended approval of the arrangement, which includes a picket fence to enclose the 210sqm area in the area known local as Wooloweyah St. Income from the proposed lease would be $375 a year.

Submissions from 44 residents, including 42 opposed to the plan, indicate the strength of the feelings in the community.