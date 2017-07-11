20°
5 things coming up at council this week

Tim Howard
| 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Equestrian groups using Maclean Showground could be entering into a user pays lease with the Clarence Valley Council.
Equestrian groups using Maclean Showground could be entering into a user pays lease with the Clarence Valley Council.

CLARENCE Valley Council's standing committees meet on Tuesday to provide recommendations from staff reports and council notices of motion to next week's full council meeting.

Here are five issues coming to the council to debate on Tuesday

1. User pays for equestrian facilities

The council has identified two sporting grounds where it believes it can save money by passing responsibility for ground usage back to the users.

In its report, Future Options For Management And Operation Of Maclean Showground And Hawthorne Park South Grafton the council wants to consult with user groups interested in a long-term lease agreement to use the venues.

The council has identified $79,197.80 in savings at the Maclean Showground and $36,896 at Hawthorne Park.

2. Cash for roadworks

Councillors will vote on a proposal to approve a 57-lot sub division on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill/Koolkhan.

The DA ticks all the boxes for approval and is only before the council to agree to enter into a voluntary planning agreement to accept a monetary contribution from the developer for future roundabout construction at the intersection of the new road in the subdivision with Summerland Way at a rate of 6.31% of the full cost of the intersection upgrade.

3. Development at Glenreagh

Developers have put a planning proposal to council for a rezoning of 5 Bridge St, Glenreagh. The proposal seeks to rezone the lot from Rural (RU2 Rural Landscape) to Residential (R2 Low Density Residential) with the aim of enabling a low density residential subdivision and development of the land.

This report recommends that Council provide its initial support of the planning proposal to the "Planning Gateway”.

4. Notices of motion

Cr DEBRAH Novak has three notices of motion coming to both council committees today.

Cr Novak wants the council to lobby the State Government for belated funding for its 2004 amalgamation in line with funding offered to councils in the latest round of logal government amalgamations.

Clarence Valley farmers pay the second highest water rates in the State and Cr Novak would like the council to help out its agribusiness sector by dropping the rate.

But the council staff have advised this would go against State Government's Water Best Practice Guidelines.

Cr Novak also has a NOM of motion to the Environment, Planning and Community committee calling for the council to develop one and renew two of its strategic plans that includes consultation with the community and industry sectors tourism, cultural activities and the economy.

The council's director for planning, Des Schroder, said council decided at its last meeting to reform the tourism advisory commitee and planning was already under way for cultural and economic development.

5. Agistment proposal returns

The council will further plans to licence two of its properties for agistment.

The proposal originally went on exhibition in December and January and 46 aubmissions, including a petition. Forty four submissions opposed the development and two supported it.

The council has indicated it would accept agistment of horses, alpaca, sheep and pigs, but not cattle on the land.

Grafton Daily Examiner


