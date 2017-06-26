23°
5 things coming up at council

Tim Howard
| 26th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Contractors building the council's new depot in South Grafton have encountered more problems outlined in a report to tomorrow's council meeting.
Contractors building the council's new depot in South Grafton have encountered more problems outlined in a report to tomorrow's council meeting.

IT'S CRUNCH time for the Clarence Valley Council tomorrow with a decade's worth of planning reports up for decision.

And there's more as councillors will also have to decide if they're going to accept a payrise.

Add to that all the business from the committee meetings earlier this month and it amounts to a 274-page blockbuster.

The fun begins at 4pm tomorrow in the Maclean Council Chambers. If you can't make it, you can listen in online.

Here are five things councillors will decide on tomorrow.

1. Councillor pay rise

If the past is any indication, councillors will knock back a chance to vote themselve a pay increase, even though it's a recommendation from the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.

The recommendation says councillors could set a fee between $8750 and $19,130 for councillors, $18,630 to $42,120 for the mayor and an amount of 4/52 of the mayor's fee to top up the deputy mayor's councillor fee.

Since 2014 councillors have passed up the opportunity to give themselves a pay rise.

2. To SRV or not to SRV

While the controversial special rate variation is a part of the planning documents before the council tomorrow, it's not a critical factor.

A council could move to amend the planning documents by removing the SRV, but would then need to show how the council could find more than $7 million the rate rise would put into council coffers should it be adopted.

Last week the mayor, Jim Simmons, said the decision on the SRV would occupy the council after June 30 as the council would need to go through the public consultation and application steps for the rate rise.

Cr Simmons said the plans before the council tomorrow showed how the council planned to meet the State Government's Fit for the Future benchmarks.

The item in question is called: Delivery program 2017-21, 2017/18 operational plan (including revenue policy, budget and services plans) and long term financial plan.

3. Update on property sales

Councillors must also decide on a report from the general manager on the progress of council properties up for sale.

The properties in question are the council building at 1 McNaughton Pl, Maclean, the weeds depot in Lilydale Rd, South Grafton and Chatsworth Island Cottage. Councillors need to set a reserve prices for their sale.

 

1 McNaughton Place in Maclean.
1 McNaughton Place in Maclean. Photographer: Adam Hourigan

Staff have also recommended council put the South Grafton depot in Schwinghammer St up for sale and set a reserve price.

Recommended reserve values are in confidential attachments available only to councillors and council staff.

4. New fly fox dispersal committee

Council will vote on members to its new committee to be tasked with finding ways to legally disperse problem flying fox colonies in the Clarence Valley.

A number of nominees for the committee have been put forward from different sections of the community.

Residents: Diane or Ron Browning and Andrew Potter.

Community: Edwina Cameron.

Chamber of Commerce: Denise Worrill, Maclean Chamber of Commerce.

 

Bats - North EatonPhoto Peter Holt / Daily Mercury
Bats - North EatonPhoto Peter Holt / Daily Mercury Peter Holt

Two councillors will also be on the committee and there are options to include more representatives from the community and conservation groups.

5. Super depot problems

The super depot in South Grafton continues to turn up problems for the contractors, Hutchinson Builders.

A report from the Depot and Office Rationalisation Project Group said rain in March and June has "considerably slowed" progress.

It also said more problems had arise with a section of rock in the south eastern section of the site delaying excavation and added to costs.

Some ground unstuitable for pavement has been discovered in the southern section of the site. It has been excavated and removed to another section of the site.

Ground water is leaching from a cut face in the south west of the site. The contractor was still trying to find the source of the water.

Grafton Daily Examiner

