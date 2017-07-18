5 things coming up at council

Workers load a truck with contaminated soil during the clean up of the Clarence Valley Council super depot site at South Grafton last month.

Five depots into one will save $1m a year

Three reports from the general manager have swelled the business paper at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting in Grafton.

1. Remediation of super depot site

The $6.97 million cost of the remediation works for the site of council's super depot in Rushforth Rd, South Grafton, remains unchanged while a validation report is prepared for the NSW Environmental Protection Agency.

The council has received the contractors' progress claims for the remediation works and they are being assessed.

The report notes individual figures vary from the estimates, but overall its expected the costs will be the same as the current total.

2. Carpark costs increase

THE cost of providing car parking related to the Maclean IGA supermarket development has blown out by $157,373.

Today the Clarence Valley Council will action a report from the general manager calling for the additional money to be added to the budget for the Argyle St carpark to cover cost overruns caused by bad weather and four variations to the project.

Ritchies IGA information session at the Maclean Bowling Club Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

The carpark in Argyle St was needed to make up the number of carparking spaces required for the supermarket.

The additional costs will take the expected cost for the project to $993,846.

3. Lower offer for council property

The council will be asked to accept a report which calls for the council to accept an offer $17,000 under the asking price for a property in South Grafton.

The report from the general manager said the council should accept an offer of $40,000 for a property at 142 Ryan St. the property had been listed for sale at $57,000, but a new valuation put its value at $45,000. An offer of $40,000 has been received for the property.

The report also recommends the listing of four other properties in South Grafton for sale. They are:

149 Ryan St $47,000

27 Cowan St $55,000

33 Cowan St $33,000

Lot 6 DP 1021625 Ryan St $143,000.

The report recommends three of the properties, apart from 149 Ryan St, be sold together.

4. Yamba service station voting issues

Councillors will vote on a report recommending approval for a service station to be build on the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr, Yamba.

At last week's environment, planning and community meeting it took the casting vote of the chairman, Cr Andrew Baker to split a 2-2 deadlock. Cr Peter Ellem declared an interest and left the room for this item.

A drawing from the plans for the Cole Service Station proposed for the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr, Yamba.

Cr Ellem's reason for absenting himself was he had signed a petition against the development before he was a councillor. He said there were legal precedents which suggested he should not vote on this matter.

Cr Debrah Novak also signed the same petition before she became a councillor and may also absent herself from voting.

The service station DA has been controversial in Yamba with residents upset at the possibility of a traffic lights being installed at the intersection to control traffic flows.

5. Agistment proposal for Trenayr Park still up in air

A proposal to allow council land on two lots at Trenayr to be used for agistment is still up in the air.

Community objections to the proposal have been strong and at last week's committee meeting the acting general manager Ashley Lindsay admitted the council had not been consistent in its dealing with submissions from the public.

The area in red is where the council proposes to license cattle agistment.

The recommendation to council includes a proposal to order a further report into annual maintenance costs for the blocks.