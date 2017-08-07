24°
5 things coming up at council

Tim Howard
| 7th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
The plans for the Brooms Head Holiday Park at back at the council today.
The plans for the Brooms Head Holiday Park at back at the council today.

Coastal holiday park plans move ahead

Today's Corporate Governance and Works Committee will push ahead with plans for the Calyps Yamba Holiday and the Brooms Head Holiday Park draft Concept Plan.

It will move that the council as corporate trust manager of the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust:

Receive and note the outcomes on the consultation for the final Concept Plan for Calypso Yamba Holiday Park and the Brooms Head Holiday Park draft Concept Plan.

Adopt the final concept design for Calypso Yamba Holiday Park subject to feedback from the Department of Industry - Crown Lands Division and further consultation with the Yaegl Traditional Native Title Owners.

Seek quotations for the detailed design, documentation and construction cost estimate for the upgrade of the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park, with the quotation to be reported to the October 2017 meeting of the Trust.

Endorse recommended changes to the draft Brooms Head Holiday Park Concept Plan as detailed in Table 4 of this report, subject to feedback from the Department of Industry - Crown Lands Division and further consultation with the Yaegl Traditional Native Title Owners.

Prepare a final concept design for Brooms Head Holiday Park and report this to the Trust for its approval at or before its meeting of December 2017.

Proposal to give small businesses a hand up

A CHANGE in policy to help small commercial and industrial business by reducing sewer and water developer contributions will come before Clarence Valley Councillors today.

The council's Corporate Governance and Works committee will be to asked to approve the change in council policy to go on public exhibition for 28 days.

The council is looking to draft the policy in four key areas: the definition of an industrial or commercial small business, the amount of reduction in developer contributions, sewer and water ET credit for properties and whether future development on the property can access a reduction.

Another try at forming a tourism committee

CLARENCE Valley Council is about to have another try at establishing a body to liaise with the local tourist industry.

This afternoon the council's environment, planning and community committee will consider be asked to endorse a draft constitution for the new committee, nominate three councillors to be on the committee and call for industry nominations.

Mitchell Forrester captured this picture of the Main Beach pool in Yamba with the Milky Way towering above it.
Mitchell Forrester captured this picture of the Main Beach pool in Yamba with the Milky Way towering above it.

Wooli Beach scraping to combat erosion

The Wooli community and Clarence Valley Council could be up for $25,000 each to combat beach erosion.

A report to the Environment Planning and Community committee recommends the expenditure to all scraping of 800m of the beach subject to coastal erosion.

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.
Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.

The works recommended are scraping of the beach adjacent to the southern 800 metres of the Wooli village frontage, most at risk of coastal erosion, and also to raise isolated low spots in the foredune adjacent to the northern section of the village.

The council wants to limit total expenditure on this project to less than $100,000.

Refusal to fix at risk road

Clarence Valley Council will confirm it will not repair Riverbank Rd on Palmers Island, despite a request from a landowner to do so.

The council is sticking to the 1995 Maclean Shire Council Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan, a voluntary buyback scheme to purchase 24 dwellings considered to be most at risk from riverbank erosion or where future access could not be provided due to riverbank erosion.

The council has received a request from the sole remaining resident in that area to advise him of what the council intends to do with the road.

The council reports confirm the 1995 plan and to advise landowners not to undertake repairs of their own.

Man shot by police identified as Grafton local

