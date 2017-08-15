5 things coming up at council

Yamba Rock Pool

Clarence Valley Council is seeking the approval from the Trust to engage a marine engineering specialist to provide advice on the structure of the pool and actions to address the recent water loss.

Council recently shut the pool indefinitely due to low water levels which are attributed to leakage and a recent long run of low swells and tides.

The officer recommendation states: That council as corporate manager of the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust engage Advisian for the sum of $26,000 (ex GST) to provide an options report for the short, medium and long term options for Yamba Rock Pool as detailed in Advisian's proposal dated 11 August 2017.

Coastal Management

Council have three items under coastal management in tonight's meeting including beach scraping at Wooli, a Costal Management Plan for Brooms Head Bach and lake Cakora and the preparation of the Pippi Beach Costal Hazard Study.

The NSW Minister for the Environment has advised Council and the Coastal Communities Protection Alliance's Wooli Inc (CCPA) that beach scraping is eligible for funding of up to 50% under the Government's Coastal and Estuary Management Program. The CCPA have now prepared a proposal seeking a contribution from Council towards beach scraping works at Wooli Beach.

The NSW Minister for the Environment, Gabrielle Upton MP, has certified the Brooms Head Beach and Lake Cakora Coastal Zone Management Plan and commended Council for preparing the Plan that presents a strategic approach to managing this coastal area. This plan is the first plan to adopt coordinated management of the beach (including the area north of the Lake Cakora entrance) as well as the Lake Cakora estuary.

Council commissioned preparation of the Pippi Beach Coastal Hazard Study and the final report was published in 2016. The findings of the study had a range of management implications for Council that were reported to Council in November 2016. Preparation of development controls to guide future development proposal design and assessment was one such implication. The amendments to the Clarence Valley DCP - Development in Environment, Open Spaces and Special Use Zones has since been prepared, publicly exhibited and Council is now requested to adopt the amendments without change.

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles

Youth Mentoring Program

The Youth Mentoring Program is designed to enable young people in the Clarence Valley between the ages of 17 and 25 the opportunity to gain first hand experience of local government and the role of councillors through a mentor relationship with a current Councillor.

The report before council tonight makes a recommendation for the fourth participant in Council's Youth Mentoring program and seeks a Councillor to be the nominated mentor.

Grafton Regional Gallery business plan review

Council adopted at the June Council meeting the Delivery Program 2017-2021, Operational Plan and Long Term Financial Plan items. A forward funding program for the Gallery which involves either increasing revenue or reducing costs by $100,000 over the next 4 years. The key action adopted was to carry out a service review. This report actions that service review.

The officers recommendation is that Council appoint Mr Ken Crouch to carry out a review and develop a new business plan for the Grafton Regional Gallery for a sum of $15,000.

A large crowd came to the Grafton Regional Gallery to see the winner announced for the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. Adam Hourigan

Riverbank erosion at Palmers Island

In June 1995 Maclean Shire Council adopted the Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan which indicated that no maintenance would be undertaken on the riverbank adjacent to River Road at Palmers Island. In conjunction with the plan a voluntary buyback scheme purchased 24 dwellings considered to be most at risk from riverbank erosion or where future access could not be provided due to riverbank erosion. A landowner has recently requested that Council undertake work to address riverbank erosion at River Road. It is recommended that Council confirm its position as outlined in the Plan that no maintenance work be undertaken on the riverbank at River Road, Palmers Island.

The officer recommendation states that council should confirm its policy position as stated in the Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan that no riverbank maintenance be undertaken on River Road, Palmers Island. Not permit property owners to undertaken riverbank maintenance work on River Road at Palmers Island.