26°
News

5 things coming up at council

Caitlan Charles | 15th Aug 2017 12:30 PM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Yamba Rock Pool

Clarence Valley Council is seeking the approval from the Trust to engage a marine engineering specialist to provide advice on the structure of the pool and actions to address the recent water loss.

Council recently shut the pool indefinitely due to low water levels which are attributed to leakage and a recent long run of low swells and tides.

The officer recommendation states: That council as corporate manager of the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust engage Advisian for the sum of $26,000 (ex GST) to provide an options report for the short, medium and long term options for Yamba Rock Pool as detailed in Advisian's proposal dated 11 August 2017.

Coastal Management

Council have three items under coastal management in tonight's meeting including beach scraping at Wooli, a Costal Management Plan for Brooms Head Bach and lake Cakora and the preparation of the Pippi Beach Costal Hazard Study.

  • The NSW Minister for the Environment has advised Council and the Coastal Communities Protection Alliance's Wooli Inc (CCPA) that beach scraping is eligible for funding of up to 50% under the Government's Coastal and Estuary Management Program. The CCPA have now prepared a proposal seeking a contribution from Council towards beach scraping works at Wooli Beach.
  • The NSW Minister for the Environment, Gabrielle Upton MP, has certified the Brooms Head Beach and Lake Cakora Coastal Zone Management Plan and commended Council for preparing the Plan that presents a strategic approach to managing this coastal area. This plan is the first plan to adopt coordinated management of the beach (including the area north of the Lake Cakora entrance) as well as the Lake Cakora estuary.
  • Council commissioned preparation of the Pippi Beach Coastal Hazard Study and the final report was published in 2016. The findings of the study had a range of management implications for Council that were reported to Council in November 2016. Preparation of development controls to guide future development proposal design and assessment was one such implication. The amendments to the Clarence Valley DCP - Development in Environment, Open Spaces and Special Use Zones has since been prepared, publicly exhibited and Council is now requested to adopt the amendments without change.

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.
Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles

Youth Mentoring Program

The Youth Mentoring Program is designed to enable young people in the Clarence Valley between the ages of 17 and 25 the opportunity to gain first hand experience of local government and the role of councillors through a mentor relationship with a current Councillor.

The report before council tonight makes a recommendation for the fourth participant in Council's Youth Mentoring program and seeks a Councillor to be the nominated mentor.

Grafton Regional Gallery business plan review

Council adopted at the June Council meeting the Delivery Program 2017-2021, Operational Plan and Long Term Financial Plan items. A forward funding program for the Gallery which involves either increasing revenue or reducing costs by $100,000 over the next 4 years. The key action adopted was to carry out a service review. This report actions that service review.

The officers recommendation is that Council appoint Mr Ken Crouch to carry out a review and develop a new business plan for the Grafton Regional Gallery for a sum of $15,000.

A large crowd came to the Grafton Regional Gallery to see the winner announced for the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.
A large crowd came to the Grafton Regional Gallery to see the winner announced for the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. Adam Hourigan

Riverbank erosion at Palmers Island

In June 1995 Maclean Shire Council adopted the Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan which indicated that no maintenance would be undertaken on the riverbank adjacent to River Road at Palmers Island. In conjunction with the plan a voluntary buyback scheme purchased 24 dwellings considered to be most at risk from riverbank erosion or where future access could not be provided due to riverbank erosion. A landowner has recently requested that Council undertake work to address riverbank erosion at River Road. It is recommended that Council confirm its position as outlined in the Plan that no maintenance work be undertaken on the riverbank at River Road, Palmers Island.

The officer recommendation states that council should confirm its policy position as stated in the Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan that no riverbank maintenance be undertaken on River Road, Palmers Island. Not permit property owners to undertaken riverbank maintenance work on River Road at Palmers Island.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

WHILE Santa was out delivering the last of his presents on Christmas Day, police at Clarenza were pulling over a driver under the influence of methamphetamines.

Owners toast fifth birthday of cafe

SUCCESS: The crew at Toast Espresso get ready to celebrate their fifth birthday.

Toast Espresso brings up five years of good vibes

Superheros fight for a good time at the Jungle Gym

Alana Gordon's Superhero Kid's Party was a huge success at the Jungle Gym.

Kids dress up, and the Flash visits Grafton

How to hurt your career prospects with a single email

"It actually decrease perceptions of competence."

Local Partners

Inner Wheel club keeps on giving to community

Local service club raises money for local community causes

Turners Beach to get better toilets

Improved facility to be reopened for September holidays

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 crashed a motorcycle and died in the actor’s home town of Vancouver.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly