5 things coming up at council

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND WORKS

General Managers Expenses

A report has been tabled with a breakdown of the general managers expenses from September 1 to June 30.

It was resolved in March of 2016 that a biannual report would be provided to council on the general manages expenses.

Loan borrowing portfolio

Clarence Valley Council's loan borrowing portfolio will be tabled at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting on Tuesday.

The total monetary value of loans taken out by Clarence Valley Council equals $122,752,860.

For the September 2017 quarter, council made $3,207,721 loan repayments, which was comprised of $1,207,099 of principal and $2,000,622 of interest.

Waving excess water balance

It is proposed that Clarence Valley Council waive the outstanding excess water balance for Grafton resident Reg McLennan.

Mr McLennan believes he was denied the opportunity to present his case in person as he was told at the CVC counter that he would be notified when his issue was coming before council.

However, the next time he heard from council was when they contacted him to inform him that council would only grant him the $859.50 allowance in accordance with the Concealed Water Leak Allowance Policy and no further allowance will be granted.

After council replaced his water metre, when Mr McLennan didn't believe it needed to be done, they came back two weeks later to check the metre and workers said it looked like there was a leak somewhere or the new metre was faulty because of the exorbitant water use over the two-week period.

ENVIRONMENT AND PLANNING MEETING

Sports Australia Hall of Fame Event

Council will decide to approve or deny hosting fees to the Sports Australia Hall for Frame of $10,000 to host the 'Inspire the Nation' event in 2018. The fees will be recouped from event ticket sales.

In April of 2013, council resolved to engage Sports Marketing Australia to deliver their Decentralisation Program, to leverage economic benefits for the community and maximise the potential of the niche industry of sports tourism.

Flying Fox Dispersal

Council will vote on whether they support the recommendation of the Flying Fox Dispersal Committee to look to extend buffers further up the hill as far as Kerry St, and examiner further compensatory habitation option.

Liaise with the Interagency Working Group to match a funding application for up to $50,00 from the State Government to be submitted by April to update the Maclean Flying Fox Management Strategy.