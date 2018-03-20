5 things coming up at council

Short term holiday letting

WHAT CAN be done about holiday letting? Well, Clarence Valley Council are still waiting for the NSW State Government to adopt a policy position on the issue of short term holiday letting, but they will vote on how the council will deal with the issue.

Council will look at commencing a program of community education, focusing on the canal area of Yamba.

They will vote on investigating properties let for short term holiday letting where there have been serious community impacts that can be substantiated. However, the council papers note that evidence collection will cost around $5000 and the minimum costs for a court case would be $30,000.

Ferry and cane barge

THE FUTURE of the Ashby ferry at Ferry Park, Maclean will be decided at tonight's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

The development application before council seeks approval to remove the ferry and cane barge. However, because they are listed as local heritage items and are historically significant, there is more to the issue of removing them.

Council have received four submissions objecting to the removal until such time a suitable site had been found.

Council will vote on whether to undertake formal negotiation with interested parties to find a suitable location for the vessels.

Telecommunications tower at Iluka

A VOTE is likely to approve the new telecommunications tower at Iluka at tonight's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

The tower will be erected on the south-eastern boundary of Ken Lesson Oval.

Council note that they received six submissions objecting to the proposal with the key issue raised the adverse health impacts and suitability of the site.

Sponsorship request for Big River Ski Club

The Big River Ski Club have made a request for sponsorship for different events to be held in Grafton throughout the year.

The officer recommendation is for council to approve the sponsorship of $1200.

The events attract between 60 - 70 competitors to Grafton for the two day events from South East Queensland and as far as Gosford in the south. The events are run over two days with 12 individual events.

Council has not sponsored this event in the past. The Big River Ski Club is requesting sponsorship to cover the park hire fees for use of Memorial and Corcoran Parks.

Environmental trust grant

Clarence Valley Council was one of the 30 selected from a field of 117 submissions on coastal emus and koalas in the Clarence Valley.

Chris Gulaptis' office has advised that council have received $100,000 worth of funding for the protected species.