5 things to come from council

Tim Howard
| 19th Jul 2017 11:21 AM
A drawing from the plans for the Cole Service Station proposed for the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr, Yamba.
CLARENCE Valley Council's July meeting made some key decisions that will effect residents in all areas of the Clarence Valley.

Here are five decisions made at yesterday's meeting in Grafton. More details on the decisions will be published throughout the day.

1. Yamba to get new servo

YAMBA will get a new Coles Service Station on the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

After lengthy and spirited debate, the Clarence Valley Council voted 6-3 to approve the service station, linked to the nearby Coles Supermarket.

Cr Andrew Baker was successful with an amendment to change the operating hours. The business will operate between 5am and 10.30pm seven days a week.

It is likely the council will need to revisit the issue of installing traffic lights or building a roundabout to control traffic flow at the intersection.

2. Trenayr cattle agistment 'flushed down toilet'

A PROPOSAL to allow the agistment of cattle on council land at Junction Hill has been knocked on the head.

Clarence Valley Councillors voted unanimously to overturn a proposal from council staff to use an area known as Trenayr Park to agist cattle as a revenue raiser for the council.

The area in red is where the council proposes to license cattle agistment.
Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley was scathing of the proposal.

In debate of his successful amendment to not endorse the agistment proposal in a plan of management for the park, he described his intention as "flushing it down the toilet”.

"My intention is to knock the agistment proposal on the head,” he said.

"I am not a fan of the report. It was not written well and the consultation process was a disaster.”

The council voted to defer a decision on the future of the park until the October meeting to allow more public consultation on what the community would like to do with the park and to look at ways to manage the costs of managing it.

3. No sewer for Wooli

THE RESIDENTS of Wooli have not demonstrated they want sewerage connections to their properties said Clarence Valley Councillors during debate of a report into the issue.

The council voted to not proceed with a project to sewer the seaside village, after debating the results from the public exhibition of the draft Wooli Sewerage Investigation report.

After receiving just six submissions in favour of sewerage connection, the council said the cost of $23 million for the project could not be justified.

Jessica Jones Wooli River
Cr Greg Clancy wanted to have the position reviewed in two years because of concerns the water quality in the Wooli Wooli River could deteriorate, but this was not supported.

4. Next step for marine precinct

AN AMENDED proposal for a marine precinct at Palmers Island took another step forward at last night's council meeting.

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley used his casting vote to twice to ensure Yamba Welding & Engineering's proposal to rezone two rural lots for a marine industrial precinct was sent back to the State Government's planning Gateway with the council's tick of approval.

Cr Kingsley was in the chair as Mayor Jim Simmons declared an interest with the and left the meeting.

Cr Richie Williamson sought to have the decision delayed a month to allow the community more time to have a say.

He said because the item had been a late report to the council, it would be better to defer it so the public had more chance to respond to it. His amendment was defeated.

The amendments to the proposal include a 40% reduction in size of the area of the development, plus an 8m high wall to mitigate noise pollution from the site.

5. Council to chase $15mil amalgamation sweetener

A FAILED notice of motion to seek State Government money to cover the 2004 amalgamation in line with the compensation available to councils in the current round of amalgamations has inspired a different bid to chase the money.

Cr Debrah Novak sought to have the council submit a business case to the NSW Government for $23.4 to million recover the unrealised savings promised to stem from the merger.

Councillors were worried Cr Novak's plan was not feasible, but Cr Richie Williamson was encouraged to move a motion with a similar intent.

He said the council should lobby the other councils affected by the 2004 merger at the Local Government NSW conference to jointly ask the State Government for $15 million in compensation.

Cr Williamson said with the NSW Government in surplus, there was never a better chance to get some money from the State.

Grafton Daily Examiner
