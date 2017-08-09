5 things to come from council

A diagram of the improvements planned for a the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

HOLIDAY parks, beaches, gravel roads, a children's playground and an art gallery were all issues confronting Clarence Valley Council at this months round of committee meetings.

Councillors at the this week's round of committee meetings have approved plans for all these issues to go to the full council next week. But there were some contrary voices on some matters.

Brooms Head and Calypso holiday park plans

The council's corporate governance and works committee has recommend the council, as manager for the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, push ahead with plans to redevelop the Brooms Head and Calypso holiday parks.

Councillors agreed to note the outcomes from the public consultation from the exhibition of the concept plans for the parks.

But there are still a number of isues to be dealt with, including gaining feedback from the State Government and the Yaegl traditional native title owners.

Mayor Jim Simmons was worried the costs of the plans for Brooms Head could create problems and hinted this could come up at next week's meeting.

A deputation from a resident, Margaret Chasen, also highlighted some issues residents have with campers erecting tents too close to some houses in the village.

Jacaranda Park redevelopment concept plan

Making the regional park proposed for Jacaranda Park, Grafton, accessible to people of all abilities will come at a cost it seems.

The corporate governance and works committee has recommended approval for the plan, although the $1.4million cost has been questioned.

Cr Karen Toms asked if the $1.4 million estimate for the cost of the park had been presented to councillors earlier.

A diagram of children's play equipment from the council's report.

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley said some of this cost was to ensure most of the park was accessible to people of all abilities.

Because of the cost, the development of the park is likely to be staged to link up with the availability of funds and grand allocations.

He described the public consultation process for Jacaranda Park as the best he had seen in his five years on the council.

The plans are ready to go out on public exhibition if the council approves them next week.

Gravel road maintenance not good enough says Mayor

The maintenance schedules for gravel roads is not good enough says Mayor Jim Simmons, but his was the only dissenting voice as a report into the costs associated with the matter was received and noted.

Council staff were asked to prepare a report on the implications of increasing the service levels for its gravel road network. Its preferred option was to retain a twice a year grading schedule.

DODGY ROAD: James Wright (front) with (l-r) Brian Judge and Peter Drewett look over Florda Prince Drive at Wells Crossing. Adam Hourigan

Cr Simmons said twice a year was not good enough service.

"To me at least three times a year would mean council would have better gravel roads and happier rate payers out there,” he said.

Cr Karen Toms said while she was sympathetic to the mayor's views, this report was not calling for action.

She said there would need to be more consultation and planning before there was any budget allocation for extra road maitenance.

$15k approved to review Grafton Regional Gallery operations

The environment planning and community commitee has recommended the council spend $15,000 to hire a consultant to conduct a review of the Grafton Regional Gallery and develop a business plan to accommodate a $100,000 cut to its budget.

Councillors voted to recommend North Coast Screenworks general manager Ken Crouch to conduct the review.

Ken Crouch, general manager of Screen Works Northern Rivers, at the launch of Inside the Writers room at SCU. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Mr Crouch, who worked for council and was largely responsible for the development of its Plunge Festival, has an impressive record heading up Screenworks over the past few years.

There were concerns the review needed to concentrate on ways to improve the current gallery operations and not factor in a proposed multi-million dollar gallery expansion, but councillors expressed confidence in Mr Crouch's judgement.

Wooli Beach to get a scrape and community commended

Scraping sand from one part of Wooli Beach and placing it higher up the beach will buy it time as coastal erosion continues to threaten the village.

The environment, planning and community committee has recommended approval for a proposal to scrape sand from a lower part of the beach and move it up the beach along an 800m stretch in front of the village.

Starting work: Wooli locals install traps to harvest windblown sand, one of the simplest ways to combat beach erosion. Nick Hill

Over the past six years Wooli residents have raised $25,000 for the project. The council has agreed to stump up another $25,000 and seek $50,000 from the State Government to complete the project.

Committee chairman Cr Andrew Baker commended the community for having the $25,000 in the bank, ready to go, if and when all the approvals go through.

The only dissenting voice came from Cr Greg Clancy who was worried spending this money would have no long term benefit for the village.

get go ahead, with some misgivings about the cost. Two deputations about it as well. One resident complaining about campers getting too close to her house and another camper who says everything's fine.

Jacaranda Park development. Committee recommends sending the plan for the $1.4m regional park out for exhibition.

Maintenance of gravel roads. Report to council. Mayor Jim says current levels of service are not good enough, but report went thru without his approval.

Beach scraping at Wooli. Community raises $25k to help out cash strapped council.

Government has knocked back Wooli Coastal Zone management plan again.

Grafton regional gallery plan Some debate on what Ken Crouch should be doing with his review of the gallery operations.