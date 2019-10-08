5 times over the limit, travelling wrong way on highway

Police say man who was travelling at high speeds on the Pacific Highway was so well intoxicated, he was unable to speak or stand when stopped by road spikes.

Police say man who was travelling at high speeds on the Pacific Highway was so well intoxicated, he was unable to speak or stand when stopped by road spikes. Trevor Veale

ROAD spikes were used to stop an intoxicated man travelling at speed in the wrong direction on the Pacific Highway on Friday.

It was just one of a number of shocking incidents on Northern Rivers Roads over the long weekend.

About 11.56pm on Saturday October 5, police began to receive calls of a vehicle travelling at speed north in the south bound lanes of the Pacific Motorway, from Yelgun.

Police began to travel towards the Pacific Motorway and entered the southbound lane at Cudgera Creek. As they did so the offending vehicle red Mazda 3 passed them in lane 2 of the southbound lanes travelling north. At the time the offending vehicle was travelling at a speed of 110km/h.

Police made a u-turn onto the north bound lanes and informed VKG of the situation.

Police activated warning lights and sirens in the north bound lane travelling north and began to flash oncoming vehicles in the south bound lanes in an attempt to warn them of the impending danger.

Police took up a position in the south bound lanes north of this location and began to stop south bound traffic, moving them well clear of the motorway.

The offending vehicle failed to yield to police directions to stop.

Tyre Deflation Devices were deployed to stop the vehicle before there was a serious collision. The TDD was successfully deployed and the vehicle road spiked.

The offender stopped about 50m from the spike location and was removed from the car.

Police said he was so well intoxicated he was unable to stand or speak. He returned a roadside reading of 0.224 and a BAS of 0.193.

He was issued a notice for the offence of high range to appear and his licence was suspended immediately.

It was only through the good work of police that a serious crash was avoided.

