5 tips for small businesses to innovate, survive and thrive

AS MACLEAN takes another step toward modernisation, the recent economic disruption caused by the presence of a construction fence has tested the resilience of its small business operators.

While most small businesses have been caught unawares by the inconvenience of a major CBD development, others are seeing this as a wake-up call to find new ways to sell their products.

Here are some of the ways Maclean small businesses are keeping themselves relevant in an evolving township:

ONLINE PRESENCE

A NUMBER of small businesses in Maclean have an online presence, with the majority looking to Facebook to spread the word about their products.

A small handful have also branched out to Instagram.

However, quite a few businesses didn't have a website that customers could visit or order products from and some have not kept their Facebook up to date.

DELIVERY SERVICE

WHILE this aspect might not be relevant to all businesses in the Maclean CBD, for some this option might help to drive more sales, even if only as a temporary measure during the IGA construction period.

With the exception of a few shops, the majority of Maclean businesses don't yet offer a delivery service to their customers.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

HANDS down, Maclean wins this element of good business practices, from SPAR Maclean's shop to car delivery service to getting a little extra meat on your lamb cutlet from the butcher you visit every week.

NICHE PRODUCTS

ANYONE who visits Maclean with the intention of buying clothes knows they will get a one-of-a-kind outfit from a wide range of businesses. That's the beauty of this riverside township, having not been swallowed up by franchise clothing shops. However, with the number of food shops, it can be difficult to stand out from the rest without a niche product as the big ticket item.

DIVERSIFY THE BUSINESS

EVERYONE knows it's dangerous to put your eggs all into one basket. And as the Maclean Bowling Club has shown with its motel addition, diversifying your product can reap economic benefits.