5 tips to a healthy body and mind

WITH the start of the NRL season we thought it timely to provide some tips to improve mental wellness developed by the NRL State of Mind Program.

These five positive actions to enhance your mental health and wellbeing can be easily incorporated into your daily routine:

Keep your body active and physically strong;

Take a break from your responsibilities and make time for fun;

Avoid cigarettes, alcohol and drugs;

Caring for others feels good, Help a friend, family or volunteer in your community.

Build a strong support system. Surround yourself with positive and genuine people.

The Our Healthy Clarence website was launched in February. Check it out here.

You will find a range of other mental health and wellbeing tips and resources that you can download. Read about the free Mental Health Awareness training we are offering during the year and catch up on our news as we promote a healthy and wellbeing Clarence community.