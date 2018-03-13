Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No Caption
No Caption
Community

5 tips to a healthy body and mind

13th Mar 2018 10:00 AM

WITH the start of the NRL season we thought it timely to provide some tips to improve mental wellness developed by the NRL State of Mind Program.

These five positive actions to enhance your mental health and wellbeing can be easily incorporated into your daily routine:

  • Keep your body active and physically strong;
  • Take a break from your responsibilities and make time for fun;
  • Avoid cigarettes, alcohol and drugs;
  • Caring for others feels good, Help a friend, family or volunteer in your community.
  • Build a strong support system. Surround yourself with positive and genuine people.

The Our Healthy Clarence website was launched in February. Check it out here.

You will find a range of other mental health and wellbeing tips and resources that you can download. Read about the free Mental Health Awareness training we are offering during the year and catch up on our news as we promote a healthy and wellbeing Clarence community.

Grafton Daily Examiner
FINALLY: Breakwall to be repaired in Lower Clarence

FINALLY: Breakwall to be repaired in Lower Clarence

News "The recently completed $2 million structural upgrade to the Iluka breakwater has improved the effectiveness and life of the breakwater.”

  • 13th Mar 2018 12:30 PM
No more pokies in Clarence?

No more pokies in Clarence?

News Grafton and South Grafton fall into highest category

5 houses under $350k in the Clarence Valley

5 houses under $350k in the Clarence Valley

Property Affordable houses in Yamba, Maclean, Grafton and South Grafton

BREAKING: Helicopter on way to cruise liner off coast

BREAKING: Helicopter on way to cruise liner off coast

Breaking Westpac chopper tasked to ship off coast

  • 13th Mar 2018 12:45 PM

Local Partners