50+ PHOTOS: Jaca Fun Run adds splash of colour to festival

Dana Williams gets an explosion of colour on the 2.4km course at the Jacaranda RiverRUN at Memorial Park in Grafton on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019. Bill North

A COLOUR run was added to the menu to add some spice to the popular Jacaranda Fun Run in Grafton on Sunday.

Under the Grafton Bridge at the halfway stage of the 2.4km distance, participants had the choice to run the gauntlet and get showered with water and purple dye, or steer clear and keep a clean set of clothes to the finish line.

Meanwhile, at the front of the pack there were races to be won, and Maclean's Rhys Fischer defended his 2018 Jacaranda Fun Run 10km title when he crossed the finish line at Memorial Park.

The 19-year-old led from start to finish on the course which takes runners on two laps across Grafton Bridge to the South Grafton War Memorial and back to finish in a time of 36 minutes 17 seconds.

Older rival Jonathon Murdock had Fischer in his sights for much of the race, but the youngster extended his lead in the latter stages to win by 43 seconds.

"I think I felt a lot stronger this year," Fischer said.

"He kept me honest. I had to check back every now and then to see where he was

"It was a little bit of a pinch in the climb towards the end."

The win was ideal preparation for the Swift Triathlon academy member who is preparing for the Kingscliff Triathlon on November 24.

Keelan Birch rounded out the podium in the 10km while Belinda James (43:11.20) was the first female across the line.

The 5km was also won by a triathlete, Coffs Harbour's Michael Ylinen, who crossed the line in 17:07.97, almost two minutes ahead of nearest rival Ben Smith (19:00.59), while plenty of parkrun training paid off for Lachlan Wilcox (20:15.12) third. Hanna Tait (22:38.00) was the fastest female.

William Tait (10:03.97) won the 2.4km while Madeline McKeown (10:55.96) was the fastest female, holding off Steffany Nudo (10:56.27) in an exciting sprint to the finish line.

Ben Smith stays close on the shoulder of eventual winner Michael Ylinen in the 5km at the Jacaranda RiverRUN at Memorial Park in Grafton on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019. Bill North

RESULTS

10km

1. Rhys Fischer (M16-19) 36:17.38

2. Jon Murdock (M30-39) 37:00.60

3. Keelan Birch (M20-29) 40:16.40

5km

1. Michael Ylinen (M16-19) 17:07.97

2. Ben Smith (M30-39) 19:00.59

3. Lachlan Wilcox (M12-15) 20:15.12

2.4km

1. William Tait (M12-15) 10:03.97

2. Riley Smidt (M12-15) 10:42.51

3. Madeline McKeown (F12-15) 10:55.96

