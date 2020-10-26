Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian bumps elbows in a COVID-safe gesture with Giane Smastr from Our Healthy Clarence at I Scream in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian bumps elbows in a COVID-safe gesture with Giane Smastr from Our Healthy Clarence at I Scream in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
News

50+ PHOTOS: NSW premier’s Clarence visit in pictures

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
27th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ELBOW bumps were the order of the day as Gladys Berejiklian dropped into Grafton to admire the city’s jacarandas and sample purple ice cream before visiting the fire-impacted community of Nymboida.

Ms Berejiklian’s whirlwind visit on Monday, October 26 started at Rappville Sports Ground at 8.30am to acknowledge the efforts of the Richmond Valley community impacted by the black summer bushfires.

Photos
View Gallery

By 10.15am she was adorning a purple umbrella and strolling along a purple carpet under Market Square’s jacaranda trees, before sitting down for some iconic jacaranda ice cream at I Scream.

“Yummo,” was her response.

She enjoyed a casual conversation with several people including Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Mr Blackadder, I Scream owner Jeff Smith, Giane Smajstr from Our Healthy Clarence and Skye Sear from New School of Arts, Grafton Chamber of Commerce’s Carol Pachos and Justin James.

Hosted by Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, the pair walked down Prince St, stopping to meet and greet many shopkeepers, passers by and members of the public generally wishing the premier well, eventually stopping at Toast Espresso Cafe for some more photo opportunities and a chance to meet some more prominent community members.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in conversation with Toast Espresso Cafe owner Mark Hackett at Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in conversation with Toast Espresso Cafe owner Mark Hackett at Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

The relaxed atmosphere of her visit must have been a relief after enduring constant scrutiny in what was arguably the worst fortnight of her political career amid revelations of her secret romance with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

From Grafton the Ms Berejiklian’s entourage travelled to Nymboida Community Hall, where local Rural Fire Service volunteers, community members and representatives from Clarence Valley Council greeted the premier.

Photos
View Gallery

Again the mood was jovial and the premier shared a genuine laugh with some of the locals, no doubt pleasantly impressed by the Clarence Valley hospitality.

Ms Berejiklian surprised two women - Georgia Foster-Eyles and Hayley Katzen - with NSW Government Community Service Awards during the Nymboida visit.

NSW Government Community Service Award recipient Georgia Foster Eyles and her family share a laugh with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during her visit to the Nymboida Community Hall on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
NSW Government Community Service Award recipient Georgia Foster Eyles and her family share a laugh with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during her visit to the Nymboida Community Hall on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
clarence fires gladys berejiklian i scream jacaranda festival 2020 jacaranda season market square nsw premier nsw premier gladys berejiklian nymboida fire toast espresso
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where’s Yamba’s ‘iconic’ caravan gone?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where’s Yamba’s ‘iconic’ caravan gone?

        People and Places It’s been photographed thousands of times, but its spirit will live on

        Change of pace for embattled Premier

        Premium Content Change of pace for embattled Premier

        News A change of pace for Gladys Berejiklian as she toured the region

        MISSING: Police appeal for information

        MISSING: Police appeal for information

        News Police are appealing for information to locate a woman missing on the Mid North...

        NO WORD: Health authorities tight-lipped over new testing

        Premium Content NO WORD: Health authorities tight-lipped over new testing

        Health Sewage testing is one of the factors helping open the borders, but authorities...