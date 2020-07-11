50+ PHOTOS: Soccer superstars light up Rushforth Park

Grafton City Blitz (white) take on Yuraygir Bears (red and black) in the North Coast Football CL 14s at Rushforth Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL is getting back in the groove in the Clarence Valley with another great turnout for round two at South Grafton's Rushforth Park on Saturday.

A heavy fog lifted as cars lined Skinner Street in the morning with the on-field action bringing the pristine park to life.

Juniors off all ages were grinning ear-to-ear as they went head to head for their respective clubs.

