$50 ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes Coffs airfares

CHEAP FLIGHTS: Fly from Coffs to Sydney for less than $50. Trevor Veale

GET in quick and fly away on your next break from less than $50.

In the latest Tigerair sale, the budget airline is offering up to 30 per cent off fares.

One way tickets from Coffs to Sydney, flying from May 4 to June 28, cost $49.95 a person.

While fares from Coffs to Melbourne from May 2 to June 27 cost $69.95.

The sale ends midnight Saturday or when fares sell out. To book, visit tigerair.com.au/deals.

As usual with these deals, be sure to check out the terms and conditions.