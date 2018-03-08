Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHEAP FLIGHTS: Fly from Coffs to Sydney for less than $50.
CHEAP FLIGHTS: Fly from Coffs to Sydney for less than $50. Trevor Veale
News

$50 ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes Coffs airfares

8th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

GET in quick and fly away on your next break from less than $50.

In the latest Tigerair sale, the budget airline is offering up to 30 per cent off fares.

One way tickets from Coffs to Sydney, flying from May 4 to June 28, cost $49.95 a person.

While fares from Coffs to Melbourne from May 2 to June 27 cost $69.95.

The sale ends midnight Saturday or when fares sell out. To book, visit tigerair.com.au/deals.

As usual with these deals, be sure to check out the terms and conditions.

cheap flights coffs harbour tigerair
Coffs Coast Advocate
Police investigate storage shed break-ins

Police investigate storage shed break-ins

News STORAGE sheds in Iluka have been targeted by thieves in a number of alleged break and enters.

'Baywatch' bartender and fisherman perform mass rescue

'Baywatch' bartender and fisherman perform mass rescue

News Man dressed in Baywatch outfit rescues group of tourists

Engineered to encourage women

Engineered to encourage women

Community They're really passionate about getting women in to the workforce

Clarence triathletes crowned best in the State

Clarence triathletes crowned best in the State

Water Sports ITU World Triathlon Championships target for several club members

Local Partners