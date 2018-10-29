50-year milestone for the Jacaranda Art Exhibition

THIS year is the 50th anniversary of the Grafton Art Club's Jacaranda Art Exhibition and to celebrate the milestone, Grafton Art Club have created history boards for people to learn the history of the club.

Held at The Barn at the Grafton Showground from tomorrow, the exhibition is an annual part of the Jacaranda Festival.

Grafton Art Club publicity officer Maggie Putland said the exhibition had increased and grown in popularity over the years with not only club members invited to enter but all of the Valley community.

She described the quality of the 200 plus entries as exceptional.

"It's going to be a real celebration in our opening night tomorrow night, for the 50th," she said.

Ms Putland said The Barn added to the experience of viewing the exhibition with its architecture, history and character.

In the 28 years of being involved with the exhibition, youth art teacher and artist Rhondella Hyde said the biggest shift was youth diversifying fine art using mixed media.

The major prize is a $2000 Bendigo Bank Open Art Prize open to the Clarence Valley community. There are sections for the youth with many prizes to be awarded including The Bendigo Bank Student Art Award.

The awards presentation will be held tonight from 6-8pm. Light refreshments will be served.