50 years for Maclean's historians

Maclean District Historical Society former presidents Steve Tranter and John Wells cut the cake with current president Edith Dobbin. Kathryn Lewis

MACLEAN took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as the Maclean District Historical Society celebrated half a century in the community.

At the 50th anniversary celebrations at Maclean Museum, society President Edith Dobbins took the crowd back to the early days, when the organisation first came to fruition.

"On this month 50 years ago, the local rotary club called a special meeting to see if there was ant interest for forming a historical society in Maclean,” she said.

"From that meeting the Maclean Historical society has formed.”

She recounted and highlights of the collection, including a Scottish rifleman's uniform jacket- one of two to have survived in Australia.

Former president John Wells said the society had helped fill a void in the community from 50 years ago.

"In those days if you had things that were precious to you, it was hard to say what to do with them because there were no historical societies,” he said.

"We have gone from strength to strength.”

"I really admire the people that brought this Maclean District Historical Society and the museum up to its present stage.”

On a sombre note, former president Steve Tranter paid tribute to the late Lin McSwan, a founding member of the Historical Society and great contributor to the documentation of Maclean's history.

"She was a wonderful person, she gave 110 per cent. She will always be treasured by this historical society,” he said.