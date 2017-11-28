50 years of Schaeffer House

Patricia James and F. W. C Schaeffer's great, great, great granddaughter Robyn Schaeffer ready to welcome their guests into the 50th anniversary of Schaeffer House being the home of the Clarence River Historical Society.

SCHAEFFER House is an institution in Grafton, it's a place where you can ask almost any question about the history of the Clarence Valley and find the answer.

Over the weekend, the Clarence River Historical Society celebrated 50 years in the historic home, showcasing their history and putting on an afternoon tea.

President Patricia James said 50 years ago, the council found they couldn't fit all the historical information in the old council chambers any longer.

"They couldn't store the historical collection they had from 1931, when the historical society was first formed,” she said.

With Schaeffer House up for sale at the time, council jumped on the opportunity to move the collection into a historic home built by one of Grafton's most prolific architects, F. W. C. Schaeffer.

"They restored it inside and out and later built onto it, because we didn't have enough room even though the main part of it was in the house,” she said.

Miss James Schaeffer House is so special because it holds the history of the Clarence Valley

"All the wonderful stories and history of the people who've made the Clarence Valley what it is and to make sure we keep it all and that it's not lost,” she said.

"Here it is safe, everything that comes into this place is kept and we take great care of everything we have.”

After being president of the Clarence River Historical Society since 2014, the most fascinating thing for Miss James is the impact that people have had on the Valley.

"People came here from overseas, and they came to a place that was just all scrub and they spent their lives changing the whole area into a place of beauty,” she said.

"The trees that were cut down were replaced by other trees, the streets are wide because they were designed like the streets of Melbourne because it was supposed to be a big, wonderful city.

"It was the (lack of) transport, I think, that held Grafton back, we had the river... but once the railway came, it changed everything.”

While Miss James hasn't lived in Grafton her whole life, her great grandparents came here in 1955, where her great grandfather helped build some of the oldest brick homes in Grafton, and the old jail on Victoria St which no longer exists.

"The house I live in was actually built by him, I think it's one of the oldest houses in Grafton I think.”