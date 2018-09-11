Menu
Offbeat

50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

ebony stansfield
by
11th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

FIFTY years ago today two-hour parking was enforced for the first time in Prince St between Pound and Fitzroy streets in Grafton.

Printed in The Daily Examiner on September 11 1968 was an article aptly named 'Two-Hour Parking Restriction in Main Business Section'.

"Two-hour parking is now being enforced in Prince street between Pound and Fitzroy Streets," it was stated.

"From yesterday's evidence, it will benefit shoppers and business houses."

50 years on, and the since two hour parking is currently one hour.

The Daily Examiner asked Grafton Chamber of Commerce member and 2018 Co-Citizen of the Year, Des Harvey, his thoughts on the timed restrictions.

He said he believed there was a definite need for timed parking restrictions but it would be a moot point as to the duration.

While the parking restriction remained two hours for most of the past 50 years, parts of the Grafton CBD were more recently changed to one hour.

"I've heard comment from a number of customers one-hour parking is inadequate for them to make a couple of calls to shops and have a cup of coffee etc within the one hour time frame," he said.

"I've seen situations where even with one-hour parking where it's very difficult to get a park in this block of Prince St between Fitzroy and Pound and that would only be exacerbated if it was two-hour parking."

"I think that parking needs to be reviewed overall."

 

Backward glances- Courtesy of the Clarence River Historical Society
Backward glances- Courtesy of the Clarence River Historical Society Ebony Stansfield

"The top picture shows parking room which would have been occupied in pre-restriction times by drivers who left their cars for hours," The Daily Examiner stated.

"In the second picture, Mr. W. R. Liddiard, president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, inspects one of the signs which prohibit parking for longer than two hours between 8.30am and 6.pm Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday."

Should there be timed parking in Grafton's CBD?

Is timed-parking convenient in Prince street Grafton?

