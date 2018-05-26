50 YEARS STRONG: Redmen name club's best in history

RUGBY UNION: While the Clarence Valley's love affair with rugby union has ebbed and flowed for more than 120 years, the Grafton Redmen have proved over the past half a century that they are here to stay.

Despite there being no real rugby presence in the Valley from 1932, the global success of the code on the international stage throughout the 1960s reignited the passion of players on the NSW North Coast.

The Clarence Valley was not apart from this growth, and thanks to the undying support of former Wallaby Bruce Judd, the Grafton Rugby Union Football Club was formed in 1969.

While the club immediately adopted the red and white hooped playing strip of the old South Grafton United union side that rose to prominence in the early 1900s, it would be more than a decade before the club was given the Redmen moniker.

It was during the 1980s when the club rose to its best, clinching first grade shields in 1986 and 1988.

The success did not stop there for the club. The Grafton Redmen have since clinched another two first grade premierships (1998, 2006), more than 10 minor grade titles and at least seven club championships.

To celebrate the club's 50th year on the field, a group of five dedicated clubmen joined forces this season to select a Team of the Half Century.

Redmen historian Dave Morrison was one of the five selectors, and said while it was not a subjective list of the best players, it was also just a chance to reflect on the great names who have formed the club's foundations.

"It was a difficult task, no right answer or wrong answer and very subjective,” Morrison said.

"It's almost impossible to compare players across different eras.

"In the end it was a bit of fun and a good way to acknowledge past players and the legacy they left forming the club and also making a connection between past and present.”

The Redmen will celebrate the major milestone with a special dinner at the GDSC tonight, with more than 300 guests expected to attend.

The club will also reignite their old rivlary with Coffs Harbour Snappers at Rugby Park today with four grades of action from 10.30am.

GRAFTON REDMEN RUGBY CLUB'S TEAM OF THE HALF-CENTURY

1. Peter Benson

A Grafton rugby legend, Benson was a skillful, rugged prop who represented NSW Country and captained Country Second XV.

2. Mick Melino

Melino was the ultimate professional who prided himself on his physical fitness. He captained Grafton's premiership winning teams in 1986 and 1988.

Grafton Redmen - Michael Brookes Contributed

3. Michael Brookes

A colourful enforcer, his brute strength and power made him a fearsome scrummager who excelled in the trenches during a tough era.

4. Peter Mclennan

Blessed with brilliant aerial skills, McLennan rarely lost a lineout and pilfered plenty of opposition ball. One of the club's best.

5. Jim Meehan

A tall, raw-boned wily lineout operator, Meehan played between 1980-87 and is a life member of the club.

6. Jim O'donohue

The complete rugby player who was also capable of filling in as centre, O'Donohue was a tireless worker.

7. Frank Ryan

Wiry and tough and a "take no prisoners customer", Ryan possessed wonderful try-scoring instincts.

Grafton Redmen - Al Donaghey Contributed

8. Al Donaghey

Donaghey was an astute reader of the game and a standout performer for the Redmen during the mid 2000s.

9. Don Page

An opportunistic half, Page continually pressured the opposition defence with his sniping runs from the scrum or ruck. He was "pure class”.

Grafton Redmen - Peter Tonkin Contributed

10. Peter Tonkin

Silky hands, explosive pace off the mark and a brilliant rugby brain saw Tonkin represent Australian under-21s, NSW Country and NSW 'B's.

11. Darrell Irwin

A member of the all-conquering 1986 side, Irwin had no trouble finding the chalk. An outstanding finisher and solid defender.

12. Paul Plunkett

Plunkett combined size, raw power and silky hands to become one of the finest centres in the Zone.

13. Tony Bindon

Bindon featured heavily in Grafton's premiership winning sides of 1986 and 88 overshadowing NSW representative Chris Callow and Country centre Trevor Walker.

14. John Patterson

A former Far North Coast representative, the flying winger scored a hat-trick of tries in three consecutive games. He set a Zone season record of 20.

Grafton Redmen - Steve Ison Contributed

15. Steve Ison

A deceptive runner, Ison was also a solid defender, safe under the highball and possessed a sound kicking game

RESERVES

Dan Hayne, Ray Collie, Peter Tanner, Martin Tanner, Glenn Pilgrim, Jon Chevalley

COACH: Paul McLennan