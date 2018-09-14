Menu
FOR THE FARMERS: Micha Middelbosch with his son Max. MIKE WOODS
$500 per slab for hay runners

14th Sep 2018 2:39 PM

SUPPORTING drought-stricken farmers has become a priority for G.J. Gardner Homes Grafton's Micah Middelbosch, who has committed to donating $500 per slab poured from this month until the end of the year, contributing to the efforts of the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.

"As a group and individually the G.J. teams support many charities, but this cause is something we felt we had to get behind,” Mr Middelbosch said.

"The farmers are struggling through the worst drought since records began and whether they're in our immediate communities or not, they need our help.

"I want them to know we care.

"We can't break the drought but we can donate to the hay runners with every slab we pour.”

Micah Middelbosch has also reached out to his network of trades and suppliers, inviting them to be part of this great initiative. Bristile Roofing has come on board to contribute $100 for each roof they tile.

To contribute to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, visit their website: http://hayrunners.com/ or talk to Micah at G.J. Gardner Homes Grafton: 41-47 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

