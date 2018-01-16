$500 scholarships for high school students

Stack of colorful books, grungy blue background, free copy space Vintage old hardback books on wooden shelf on the deck table, no labels, blank spine. Back to school. Education background

CITIVUE Church in Grafton is offering five dedicated students $500 scholarships, to go towards back to school costs.

This year the Citivue church decided to open the scholarships to the public, so anyone could apply for their high school.

The scholarships are catered for high schools only based in Grafton, including Grafton High School, South Grafton High School, McAuley Catholic College (Grafton), Clarence Valley Anglican School or St Andrew's Christian School.

Citivue church management committee member Michelle Hylton-Cummins said the organisation had been discussing about giving back to the children in Grafton and trying to work out how they could give back.

The condition in entering is the student must have a previous track record of 80 per cent attendance from 2017.

"We want to reward students who value their education, even if they are not getting top grades by keep attending and trying.”

"We want the families to receive this scholarship while still paying for back to school costs, such as stationary, text books, laptops, school fees so we needed to place a closing date of January 31,” Mrs Hylton-Cummins said.

Applications must be received no later than 5pm on January 31.You can pick up a application form from Foodcare once it reopens for the year on January 17, or download the application at https://www.facebook.com/citivue/.