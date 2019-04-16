Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    premium_icon Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    News THE Australian Services Union has raised concerns ALS employees across the state are not being paid properly

    200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    premium_icon 200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    Council News Carrs Dr development one issue to be discussed by committee meetings

    Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    premium_icon Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    News Young girl injured after sliding down a rock face near Ulong.

    Roadwork on Pacific Highway

    Roadwork on Pacific Highway

    News Work at South Grafton this week may delay some commuters

    • 16th Apr 2019 8:00 AM