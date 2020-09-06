Menu
Clarence and Richmond Valley sports clubs can now apply for a grant of up to $15,000 under the Local Sport Grant Program
Sport

$50,000 available for grassroots sports projects

Jarrard Potter
6th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
GRANTS of up to $15,000 will be up for grabs for Clarence and Richmond Valley sports clubs in the next round of the NSW Government’s Local Sport Grant Program.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said clubs should definitely consider applying for the funds which aim to support grassroots sports projects.

“A total of $50,000 is up for grabs in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys and even projects costing as little as $500 can be funded,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I encourage local clubs and associations to review the guidelines and submit their applications.”

Projects must address one of the following criteria: increase regular and ongoing participation in sport; increase participation and access for women and girls: address barriers to participation in sport; or help sport clubs to provide quality service to their members and meet community needs.

Mr Gulaptis said the coronavirus pandemic was likely causing increased mental health problems in the community and investing more in grassroots sport was one of the best ways to tackle that problem.

“By improving access and the quality of sport and recreational facilities and programs we can improve the health, social and economic wellbeing of the community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Applications opened Friday last week and will close at 5pm Wednesday, October 7 2020.

Grafton Daily Examiner

