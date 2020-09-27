50,000 litres of wine flood winery

A viral video has shown the moment a massive tank of red wine exploded, flooding a Spanish winery with 50,000 litres of booze.

Footage showed the wine spraying out of a tall metal vat at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Villamalea in Albacete in central Spain, flooding the nearby area. As torrents of vino pour from the tank, the surrounding pebbled area was soaked in what could have been a delicious Spanish drop. The wine flowed out around tractors and cars, and into a nearby field.

Tragic scenes in Albacete.

The spill at Bodegas Vitivinos in Villamalea, Spain.

Tens of thousands of litres of red wine spilt.



According to local reports, the spill was caused by a break in one of the tanks.

Bodegas Vitivinos was founded in 1969 and produces up to 6 million kilos of grapes a year. The winery uses grape varieties including bobal and tempranillo to create a an "intense dark cherry colour", according to their website.

A video of the spill went viral on Twitter and has been viewed more than 8.2 million times.

Numerous commenters compared the video to the haunting scene in Stanley Kubrick's thriller The Shining, where blood flows from the elevator doors.



Others simply thought it was a tragic scene.

"I see it and it hurts," one person commented on the post.

"What else do you want from us 2020," another asked. "And how does anyone go with a bucket, glass, whatever."

