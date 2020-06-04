50,000 reasons to salute an icon

COMMUNITY ICON: The Daily Examiner will publish its final print edition on June 27, 2020, 161 years after it began its journey as the Clarence Valley's definitive source of daily news.

THESE are melancholy times in the history of the 161-year-old Daily Examiner masthead, the familiar face that greeted us almost every day around workplaces, cafes and breakfast tables across the Clarence. Its print edition will soon be no more.

Having grown up with The Daily Examiner and worked for the organisation for most of my adult life, there’s an understandable sentimentality for what it holds for all us hardcore Clarence Valleyites.

I know there are many print readers who will feel a bit lost without their daily companion, after the final edition hits the newsstands or your front lawn on June 27. It’s a monumental moment in the masthead’s vast and colourful history in the Clarence.

As I’ve written in the past, The Daily Examiner is more than a business. It was a friend, and sometimes a foe, to many in the community, a product that also served as a record of life in the Clarence. It’s hard to comprehend the newspaper that was introduced in 1859 is from the same lineage that you see in the community today.

The Daily Examiner turned 160 last year.

The Daily Examiner won’t stop providing its core service of covering local news through its digital presence but it is a different platform and those who were regular paper buyers will be feeling that “end of an era” approaching.

It’s a particularly emotional time for our older, traditional readers who love their routines and way of life, to find out there’s a big change coming that will affect that routine.

Like all industries impacted by changing times, newspapers are just one that has to adjust to position itself for the future and while the jump to the other side was a lot quicker than the Clarence Valley and The Daily Examiner expected, the local staff remaining on the ground will do their best to make the transition as pleasant as possible and continue to serve the community once the final paper is put to bed.

Due to News Corp’s recent restructuring I’ll be leaving The Daily Examiner at that point in time after a heady 27 years. I’m not alone in my departure and some of my colleagues may also reflect upon their own relationship with the DEX in the coming days and weeks.

I will miss the print edition, not only from a work perspective but also as a long-time reader who, like everyone else who’s been around for a while, has probably featured in its pages at some stage and has the old yellow clipping to prove it.

Despite the naysayers local newspapers often attract, there is a lot of love for the 161-year-old masthead that defied all printing odds until the decision was made last week. Remaining a daily in an area like ours for so long and so consistently is a rare feat in the landscape of modern publishing.

So with a ballpark figure of almost 50,000 editions behind us, and many former staffers still around these parts, join in by being a part this final month of print editions so we can record this moment in time together.

Who knows what researchers will think in another 50 years when they are digging through the archives, remembering the time that news was once printed on paper.

Please send us your sentiments, memories, thoughts and ideas as we move into the next phase of publishing.

You can email newsroom @dailyexaminer.com.au or me directly at lesley.apps@daily examiner if you feel inclined to get in touch before I leave on June 26.

Until then, get your collectors’ editions before they disappear.