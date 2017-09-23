$50k CCTV 'hand out' rejected

Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec, executive member Mark Butler and vice president Justin James discuss the installation of CCTV throughout Grafton and South Grafton.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec, executive member Mark Butler and vice president Justin James discuss the installation of CCTV throughout Grafton and South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Council has shot down a request of $50,000 to support the Grafton Chamber of Commerce's CCTV program.

Councillor Andrew Baker moved that council decline to contribute to the CCTV program which the chamber received funding for from the federal government.

Following committee meetings last week, council sent a list of questions to the chamber and Cr Baker was not impressed with their response.

"Essentially it appears we're going to not be included in any part of this except handing over the dough,” Cr Baker said.

"We're not going to be brought into the business plan, we're not going to be told what the coverage is...council will have no rights or say in the footage that is recorded.

"In fact, it will only be recoded on premises, and it won't be centralised or available off premises,” he said. "Essentially council is being told that it's none of their business and just to give them the money.”

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley said he was conscious of the chamber and their position on council's financial situation and the special rate variation.

"We received numerous emails and letters telling how and what we should do to run our business better, a list of recommendations on what we should or should not be doing,” he said.

"They are aware of our financial position but it appears they are very selective on what they see we should or should not be spending our money on.

"Being conscious of our financial position at (the point of applying for this grant), they did not include us in that conversation, yet they got the grant and they're putting their hand our for money...at this point in time, I couldn't support it,” Cr Kingsley said.