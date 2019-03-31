State’s $46m response to terror threat

An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.

A QUEENSLAND company will build a $46 million police counterterrorism centre for training officers to respond to incidents similar to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Police Minister Mark Ryan has announced that Toowoomba's FKG Group has won the contract to build the state-of-the-art facility in Brisbane's southwest that will include two firing ranges, a multi-function training centre and scenario village.

Mr Ryan said the Counter Terrorism and Community Safety Training Facility at Wacol would ensure tactical specialists and frontline police officers were expertly trained to tackle all threats.

"As the events in Christchurch have illustrated so painfully, no country is immune to the threat posed by those who would attack our peaceful, democratic way of life," he said.

"The Queensland Police Service responded immediately to those events, invoking all counter-terrorism measures."

The training centre will be the showpiece of the Government's beefed-up counter-terrorism posture, which includes the already established counter-terrorism command and funding for 85 new counter terrorism specialists to be embedded statewide.

Deputy Commissioner for crime, counter-terrorism and specialist operations Steve Gollschewski said the Christchurch attacks, in which 50 people died, reaffirmed the importance of training and arming police with the skills and equipment to fight terrorism.

"The training centre will strengthen the QPS' capability in managing terrorism and critical incidents by providing a realistic training environment and worl-class facilities," he said.

About 130 jobs are expected to be created during construction of the facility, which is due for completion by July 2020.

Two heritage buildings on site will also be refurbished in the project.

It is expected that all police recruits and the majority of officers will conduct yearly training at the facility.