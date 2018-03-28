Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
News

Woman dies after horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Michael Saunders
28th Mar 2018 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 55-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a serious multi-vehicle traffic crash west of the Gold Coast hinterland.

The Moogerah woman was involved in the crash on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, Tamborine on Monday, March 26 and was rushed to Gold Coast University where she later died.

Police say the crash occurred around 12.15pm after a van travelling south-west along the road travelled over the centre line and collided head-on with a hatchback driven by the woman.

A truck that was travelling behind the hatchback has then collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The woman was trapped within the car for at least half an hour before firefighters managed to free her using cutting gear.

The driver of the van, a 19-year-old man, was transported to Logan Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigations are continuing.

fatal crash gold coast tamborine
Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Health A THREE-YEAR-OLD child has contracted the disease, and North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people to be alert to the symptoms.

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

News Disgusting deposit recovered after bizarre behaviour detected

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

News Police working with business owners, youth hub and council

  • 28th Mar 2018 1:54 PM

Local Partners