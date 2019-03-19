$5.8 million gallery plan heads items at council meetings
GRAFTON REGIONAL GALLERY:A development application to upgrade Grafton Regional Gallery will come to the Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community meeting today. Because the $5.8million cost of the development exceeds $5million and the council owns the land for the development, the council could refer the DA to the Joint Regional Planning Panel to decide.
GRAFTON PCYC:Councillors will have a chance to recommend waiving a $30,000 council fee to help bring a PCYC to Grafton. The cost of the development is $3million.
PRIVATE MOTOCROSS TRACK:The long-running saga of a DA for a private motocross track at Glenreagh is before councillors again today. A staff report indicates the applicant might still have issues about the use of the track to contend with before approval is granted.
MEDICAL CENTRE RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL:Councillors on the EPC committee will deal with a report recommending approval for a medical centre and ancillary pharmacy in Queen St, Grafton. Staff have recommended approval despite the building failing to meet requirements for primary and secondary setbacks and landscaping.
TOURISM LOGO:Cr Greg Clancy has submitted a notice of motion calling for changes to the tourism logo. He says the logo, which looks like helium balloons, is out of step with modern environmental fears about helium balloons.