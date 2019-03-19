$5.8 million gallery plan heads items at council meetings

One of Bayden Blanchett's family riding on the motocross track on his property.

GRAFTON REGIONAL GALLERY:

A development application to upgrade Grafton Regional Gallery will come to the Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community meeting today. Because the $5.8million cost of the development exceeds $5million and the council owns the land for the development, the council could refer the DA to the Joint Regional Planning Panel to decide.

GRAFTON PCYC:

Councillors will have a chance to recommend waiving a $30,000 council fee to help bring a PCYC to Grafton. The cost of the development is $3million.

PRIVATE MOTOCROSS TRACK:

The long-running saga of a DA for a private motocross track at Glenreagh is before councillors again today. A staff report indicates the applicant might still have issues about the use of the track to contend with before approval is granted.

MEDICAL CENTRE RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL:

Councillors on the EPC committee will deal with a report recommending approval for a medical centre and ancillary pharmacy in Queen St, Grafton. Staff have recommended approval despite the building failing to meet requirements for primary and secondary setbacks and landscaping.

TOURISM LOGO:

Cr Greg Clancy has submitted a notice of motion calling for changes to the tourism logo. He says the logo, which looks like helium balloons, is out of step with modern environmental fears about helium balloons.