Yamba.
Yamba. Adam Hourigan
$5k in fines issued to illegal campers

ebony stansfield
by
8th Jan 2019 1:02 PM

FIFTY people have been issued with infringement notices of $112 after breaching overnight parking restrictions in Yamba and Angourie since the holiday season started.

Environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said rangers issued the notices after pre-dawn patrols in the coastal illegal camping hotspots.

Mr Schroder said council introduced parking bans between 12.30am and 5am in parts of Yamba and Angourie in order to manage illegal camping and rangers were actively enforcing the bans.

"In addition to the fines we have moved on scores of people who were camping in car parks after 5am,” he said.

"Each of them was provided with a copy of council's Happy Camping Guide brochure for legal camping sites.

"The patrols will be ongoing.”

Copies of the Happy Camping Guide are available at www.myclarencevalley.com/the-clarence-valley-guide-to-happy-camping

