Third Day search for missing Coffs woman
News

5KM RADIUS: Search intensifies for missing woman

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Aug 2020 11:02 AM
POLICE have revealed the 73-year-old woman reported missing from the Brooms Head area 73-year-old on Tuesday is from Coffs Harbour.

Anne-Marie Jeffery was last seen at approximately 9.30am Tuesday morning when she left to use the Lake Arragan toilet facilities 200m away from her campsite.

 

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.
Coffs-Clarence Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said Anne-Marie was camping with her husband and friends. Her husband raised the alarm with authorities approximately an hour later, sparking a large scale search.

Emergecncy services are into the third day of the search, and have completed a search within radius 5km of her last sighting in every direction.

"It's pretty rugged terrain," Insp Garrels said.

"We're going to finish off some areas today that we didn't get to yesterday and start re-check some other areas we've previously searched."

 

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.
Emergency Services have been joined by NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers with numbers swelling to approximately 65 people searching for woman.

.Insp Garrels encouraged people not to go looking by themselves.

"Volunteers were welcome to assist but must register with emergency services at the Lake Arragon campground," he said.

 

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.
People are advised to keep an eye on police social media for updates and report any information they may have.

Marine Command will be called in again today to search the ocean and at this stage the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been held off after it conducted two extensive searches over the previous two days.

Anne-Marie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.
