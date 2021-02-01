Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The five-year-old boy was knocked unconscious. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The five-year-old boy was knocked unconscious. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

5yo boy knocked out at shopping centre

by Erin Lyons
1st Feb 2021 8:11 AM

A five-year-old boy was knocked unconscious at a shopping centre in Sydney's west after a man allegedly ploughed into him after trying to steal a mobile phone.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with property offences and assault after he tried to buy the phone from Lidcombe Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Police allege when the transaction declined he fled the store with the phone.

Bystanders helped chase the man down, before detaining him but he reportedly managed to break free and ran off through the complex.

It is alleged he collided with a five-year-old boy, knocking him unconscious.

He was once again detained by members of the public before police arrived and arrested him.

The young boy was treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment. He is in a stable condition with minor head injuries.

The 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment before being transported to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing, dishonestly to obtain property by deception and two counts of having goods in custody.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday.

Originally published as 5yo boy knocked out at shopping centre

More Stories

crime shopping centre sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3yo flown to hospital as helicopter busy on weekend

        Premium Content 3yo flown to hospital as helicopter busy on weekend

        Health Multiple missions, including for spinal injuries and rescue keeps chopper service on hop

        IN COURT: 54 people facing Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 54 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton Court today, February 1

        Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 1st Feb 2021 7:02 AM
        ‘Like the Bermuda triangle’:People vanish here with no trace

        Premium Content ‘Like the Bermuda triangle’:People vanish here with no trace

        News NSW police call for DNA samples in bid to solve missing person cases